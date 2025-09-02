In 2014, the Cleveland Browns selected Johnny Manziel 22nd overall, but his tenure didn’t go as expected. Now, the former quarterback has revealed that he wishes the worst for the club where Shedeur Sanders hopes to build a solid career.

Quarterbacks have given the Browns a tough time in recent years. A few years ago, Johnny Manziel was seen as their savior, yet he never lived up to the expectations.

For Manziel, the franchise is to blame for how his career unfolded. Now, the former quarterback has slammed the Browns by saying he wants them to never achieve success.

Johnny Manziel wants the Browns to never win a game

When Johnny Manziel took over as the Browns’ starting quarterback, fans believed they had finally found the franchise signal-caller they had been searching for. Unfortunately, their search continued despite his arrival.

Manziel was regarded as a top prospect in 2014, which is why the Browns used their 22nd overall pick to acquire him. However, 11 years later, the former quarterback is extremely upset with the club for how they handled his career.

According to Manziel, the Browns created the worst possible scenario for him to develop and showcase his skills. For that reason, the former Texas A&M standout now wants the team to never win a game.

“I think I will always be looked at and viewed at because of how much hype and media and everything that was around me, and the city of Cleveland expecting me to be great, and that ultimately not panning out,” Manziel said on the Nightcap podcast. “I sit here today and I’m like, ‘F*** it, I think I’m going to be pissed at them and hate them forever.’ So, it is what it is, man. No love for the Browns, I’m rooting for 0-16 seasons every season.”

“Was Cleveland the best situation for me to go to? Did they help me, knowing all the things they knew about me, with all the research and everything, did they put me in the best situation? Absolutely not. It was not the right situation for me,” Manziel added. “But when it comes down to it, you take all of that aside and you throw it away, you look in the mirror and you say, I let an amazing opportunity slip. It’s on me.”

Manziel may not realize that the NFL now has 17 games per season, but the message is clear: he holds a lot of anger toward the franchise and believes he could have achieved great things if not for the Browns.

What happened with Johnny Manziel?

For many fans, Johnny “Football” Manziel was one of the most talented prospects in recent history. He had immense skill, but concerns about his mindset were always present.

Manziel struggled with off-the-field issues, including parties during the season and other distractions outside the gridiron. He spent only two years with the Browns and never returned to the NFL afterward.

