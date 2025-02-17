Arch Manning, Steve Starkisian retain key staff member in Texas amid NFL interest

When the 2025 NFL Draft comes around, the Texas Longhorns will watch with both joy and nostalgia as plenty of their players move on to the next chapter. Ahead of the NCAA season, Steve Sarkisian, Arch Manning, and the Horns received a big morale boost as a key staff member in the program announced his decision to stay in Austin.

The Longhorns will be looking to get over the hump and reach the National Championship Game after consecutive defeats at the College Football Playoffs Semifinal in 2023 and 2024.

With Manning under center, as he will get the starting job for the first time heading into his junior year in Austin, the Longhorns have enough reasons to believe they can become the best school in the country.

Manning and Sarkisian will need as much help as they can get as they embark on a difficult challenge in the always competitive Southeastern Conference. Thankfully for the burnt orange, a key staff member is staying at The Forty Acres for the 2025 NCAA season.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

Texas strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton is staying with the Longhorns, On3 reported. Becton will prepare Manning and the rest of the team during the grueling preseason ahead of a high-expectations campaign.

Departing running backs coach

Running backs coach Tashard Choice has left the University of Texas in Austin for an opportunity with the Detroit Lions, working in Dan Campbell’s staff as the halfbacks assistant.

Choice left a lasting impression during his years with the Horns, and running back CJ Baxter took notice of the coach’s departure with a sincere message.

“This one hurt but if anybody deserve it it’s this guy. So appreciative for this guy recruiting, coaching, and mentoring me. Love T Choice #BadBoys4L,” Baxter said on social media.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns walks onto the field prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Success comes at a price

Sarkisian has done a remarkable job restoring the program to the top and reestablishing it among college football’s elite. With the talent assembled in Austin earning widespread recognition, many of the team’s coaches have become prime targets for top programs and NFL teams.

However, the job is far from finished for Texas. Sarkisian and the Longhorns have made it clear, the school’s goal won’t change, despite the key absences heading into next season. The main thing is—and always will be—the main thing.