Kirby Smart puts Kalen DeBoer, Alabama on notice with bold message before visit to Georgia

The SEC schedule couldn’t begin with a more electric matchup for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. On the eve of Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide’s visit, the head coach in Athens issued a firm statement.

All eyes in the NCAA will be on Sanford Stadium this Saturday, where two SEC powerhouses collide as Georgia hosts Alabama in the second leg of their home-and-home series. Last season, the Crimson Tide eked out a nail-biting 41-34 win. Now, the Dawgs are determined to avenge past defeats against their long-time rival.

This time around, the showdown will take place in Athens. In the Peach State, the Dawgs are hungry, and Smart made that clear with a message warning DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smart’s comment

“They’re hungry,” Smart said about Georgia’s players, per On3. “They’re ready to get after it. They want to challenge. It was tough at Tennessee. I’m excited to see these guys go play.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Advertisement

“They want an opportunity to go play and get after it. It’s going to be a fun game. [The Crimson Tide have] a really big physical offensive line. They can maul you and bully you. [Alabama has] got big, good backs. It’s going to be a great challenge for our front against their line.”

Advertisement

see also Kirby Smart makes something clear about Ty Simpson ahead of Georgia’s blockbuster clash with Alabama

Lopsided history

If there’s a program Smart has struggled against, it’s definitely the Alabama Crimson Tide. Then again, so have most schools in college football. After last year’s defeat at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Smart’s personal record against Bama fell to 1-6.

Advertisement

Smart owns a 1-5 mark against Nick Saban, and last year he lost in his first matchup with DeBoer. However, much can change as the Dawgs host the Script A in Athens. Smart and Georgia will certainly hope the coin lands on their side this time.

Something’s got to give

While most fans would assume Georgia and Alabama meet every season, still that’s not entirely true. On September 27, the Roll Tide will visit the Dawgs at Sanford Stadium for the first time since 2015. Now, something’s got to give.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Georgia is undefeated at home since 2019. As a result, the Dawgs carry an NCAA-best 33-straight win streak in Athens. However, the Crimson Tide haven’t lost at Sanford Stadium since 2003. After Saturday night’s showdown, only one streak will be left standing.