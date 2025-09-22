Kirby Smart makes something clear about Ty Simpson ahead of Georgia’s blockbuster clash with Alabama

This Saturday, in a stadium that’s already sold out, the Georgia Bulldogs will host the Alabama Crimson Tide in a clash between two serious title contenders. Kirby Smart will have to navigate the challenge posed by Kalen DeBoer, who hopes to have Ty Simpson at full strength to lead his team to victory.

Historically, the Bulldogs have been a powerhouse when it comes to producing elite defensive talent for the NFL — a hallmark of their program. The question now is whether Simpson can break through against the high-level potential he’ll be facing next weekend.

Smart is one of the most experienced head coaches in college football today, so he’s well aware of the challenge that lies ahead — especially with Alabama’s quarterback standing out as one of the biggest strengths of Kalen DeBoer’s team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But he’s a really good athlete, like, he’s a tremendous athlete,” Smart said on his press conference. “He played in games last year, and you watch all the snaps he took, and he has 60, 70, 80-yard runs that are, you know, running down the field, out-running good defenses.

Ty Simpson #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Advertisement

“So he’s a talented player. I would say he’s probably the hottest quarterback right now in all of college football. His two last outings, I don’t know that I’ve seen an incompletion, like the ball does not hit the ground. He’s been accurate, he’s been quick with the ball. They’re really hard to defend because of their skill.”

Advertisement

see also College football’s greatest records: The unstoppable moments of excellence

A formidable foe ahead

Despite a rocky season opener against unranked Florida State, Kirby Smart knows Alabama has an elite talent in Ty Simpson — a quarterback who’s proven capable of overcoming adversity, including challenging in-game conditions like the weather.

Advertisement

“I didn’t realize, you know, the Florida State game, it was messy and sloppy,” Smart said. “The weather was at times, you know, I feel like we were playing a game during that time.”

“In other games he’s played, there’s been no sloppiness,” he also added. “I mean, he’s accurate, he’s quick with the ball, a good decision maker, and has made some elite throws, so they’re clicking right now, offensively, for sure.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When and where is Georgia vs. Alabama?

The Georgia Bulldogs will host the Alabama Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated SEC showdown. The game is scheduled for Saturday, September 27, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.