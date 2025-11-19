Lane Kiffin breaks silence on the rumors linking him to a departure from Ole Miss

In recent weeks, there’s been plenty of movement across the College Football landscape, particularly with coaches who are no longer in their positions. Lane Kiffin has been one of the most prominent names floated as a potential mover, despite currently holding the job at Ole Miss.

Both LSU and Florida decided to part ways with their head coaches weeks ago—Brian Kelly and Billy Napier, respectively—with Kiffin emerging as one of the top candidates to fill one of these now-vacant positions.

With all these rumors swirling in recent days, how much truth is there to the reports that the Rebels gave Kiffin an ultimatum regarding his future with this historic NCAAF program?

“That’s absolutely not true,” the HC told Pat McAfee, via David Rumsey of FrontOfficeSports.com. “There’s been no ultimatum or anything like that at all. So, I don’t know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out there. We’re having a blast. I love it here.”

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels.

Eyes on the Playoffs

Despite persistent swirling rumors linking him to several prominent job openings, Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin remains intensely focused on the task at hand: guiding the Rebels toward their first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

Kiffin has publicly downplayed the speculation, reiterating that his priority is the team’s ongoing success and final ranking. The coach is prioritizing the remaining schedule and the team’s current position within the CFP conversation, ensuring that his players are not distracted by external noise. For Kiffin, all energy is currently dedicated to maximizing Ole Miss’ potential and achieving the ultimate goal before addressing any personal future decisions.

A decisive game

The annual Egg Bowl rivalry game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 28, 2025. The pivotal matchup, which is traditionally played on Thanksgiving weekend, will be hosted by Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS.