Longhorns' Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers regain key weapon ahead of Peach Bowl vs Sun Devils

The Texas Longhorns are looking to close out 2024 in the best possible way to reach the coveted NCAAF title. To do so, the team led by Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning must overcome the challenge posed by the Arizona State Sun Devils and advance in the CFP. The good news for Steve Sarkisian‘s squad is that their offense will be bolstered by the return of a key player.

After missing the game against Clemson due to an ankle injury suffered in the SEC title game, Isaiah Bond has recovered from his discomfort and will be available to the coaching staff for the crucial matchup against Dillingham’s team.

The news was confirmed by ESPN’s College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteThamel, stated that the Longhorns‘ wide receiver practiced normally with his teammates and will be part of the lineup at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Source: Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond will play for the Longhorns against Arizona State in the CFP quarterfinals on Wednesday. Bond missed the Clemson game after re-aggravating an ankle injury in the SEC title game. He’s been practicing and is set to go.”

WR Isaiah Bond 7 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the UTSA Roadrunners at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement

The team led by Quinn Ewers will face the Arizona State Sun Devils in the upcoming Peach Bowl, and a victory would secure their spot in the CFP semifinals. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, will be the venue for this thrilling matchup.

Advertisement

see also Georgia QB Gunner Stockton receives strong message from teammate ahead of game vs Notre Dame

Sarkisian’s message ahead of the Peach Bowl

Anyone who thinks this will be an easy game for either team is mistaken. At least, that’s how the Longhorns’ head coach sees it. Ahead of the Peach Bowl, Steve Sarkisian made something clear about the Arizona State Sun Devils and how challenging this game will be for his team.

Advertisement

“This is their first year in and they won a Big 12 championship. It’s a really hard thing to do. They’re playing with a ton of confidence right now. The last two months, I think they’re playing as good a football as anybody in the country, and that’s a credit to Coach Dillingham and their staff and building their team as they’ve gotten better and better as the year has gone on, and it’s clear as day to see when you watch the tape. This is a heck of a challenge for us,” Steve Sarkisian said.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half of the first round College Football Playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers on December 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Texas won, 38-24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam Leavitt’s warning to Quinn Ewers

Both Arizona State and Texas have rosters full of talent, especially at the quarterback position. While the spotlight has been on the Longhorns’ quarterback throughout the season, Sam Leavitt knows he won’t be overshadowed and issued a strong warning to Quinn Ewers.

“I’ve watched him for a fair amount of time now,” Leavitt stated. “I’m just excited for the opportunity. People keep counting me out since day one, and I’m gonna go prove why I’m the better quarterback.”