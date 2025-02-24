Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes major admission about Quinn Ewers ahead of NFL Draft

One of the results of a standout season in the past NCAAF campaign was that several Texas Longhorns players decided to take the next step in their careers and declare for the upcoming NFL Draft. Steve Sarkisian is aware of this and highlighted, for example, the key attributes of Quinn Ewers that make him a top prospect for any team.

Ewers was considered by his coach as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns throughout the last season, despite the intense debate surrounding what Arch Manning could also bring to the team. Both had standout performances when given the chance to play, although it was ultimately the former Ohio State QB who took control and led the team for the majority of the minutes.

In a recent interview with Kay Adams on her show ‘Up & Adams,’ Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed the key attributes that most NFL teams interested in Ewers should consider if they ultimately select him in the upcoming draft.

“I think what this guy has shown is this level of perseverance,” the HC said. “That’s a hard thing to gage in the NFL because some of these guys have it so easy throughout their time whether it’s in high school or in college. This guy’s had to persevere. He’s been through a lot, he’s been through some injuries, and every time he shows up, and he’s always played his best when his best was needed.“

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns hugs Quinn Ewers #3 after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 39-31 during the second overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

During his final season wearing the Texas Longhorns uniform, Ewers threw for 3,472 yards, with 31 touchdowns through the air, 2 on the ground, and 12 interceptions. Without a doubt, those are impressive numbers for someone with serious aspirations for his career.

Where could Ewers land?

There’s no shortage of speculation surrounding Quinn Ewers‘ potential destination in the upcoming NFL Draft. While nothing is certain yet, many are predicting a high first-round pick for the quarterback.

Although in recent weeks the player has not expressed any preference regarding which team he hopes will draft him, the fact remains that several franchises are looking for a change at one of the most important positions on the roster.

To name a few examples, the Giants, Raiders, Browns, and Titans are four franchises that will have the opportunity to pick before the others, and have struggled recently with finding someone to lead the charge for their team.

Quinn Ewers joins a long list of QBs who could be selected in the first round. Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe are some of the names also heading to the NFL, all vying to be chosen by the best opportunity.

When and where is the next NFL Draft?

The next NFL Draft will take place during the last week of April, specifically on the 24th, 25th, and 26th. The location? Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, who will offer their facilities not only inside for the ceremony but also outside for fans to gather.