Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear about Quinn Ewers despite loss to Buckeyes

The Texas Longhorns‘ dream of advancing in the NCAAF playoffs was dashed after their loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. While many pointed to Quinn Ewers as one of the reasons they couldn’t pull off the win, head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear what the quarterback means to the program and all he’s taught him over the years.

“He’s taught me a lot, probably unknowingly to him, because what he went through every year, dealing with injuries, what he goes through where — I don’t know if he’d ever live up to the standards of what everybody thinks he’s supposed to be,” the HC stated to the press.

“But at the end of the day, all he did was show up every day and work and be a great leader and be a great teammate, and that that’s a real credit to him, because human nature in this day and age is to look at Twitter, to look at Instagram, to look at social media and articles written in fan boards and whatever else, and you can ride that emotional roller coaster of whatever you think public opinion could be, and that could be the opinion of one or 100 or whatever.”

Despite not securing a spot in the National Championship Game, a matchup that will feature the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish, Steve Sarkisian expressed pride in Quinn Ewers‘ work ethic throughout his time in the program.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns hugs Quinn Ewers #3 after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 39-31 during the second overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“But that guy never did that. You know, all he did was come to work every day. All he did was be a great teammate. All he did was work on his craft, get himself as healthy as he could when he was injured, and then show up, and when it was time to show up — maybe, outside of the first two games, I don’t think he played a game this year 100% healthy, and he fought through everything. Never complained about it one time. I think that’s why he has so much respect from his teammates.”

Ewers’ frustration after another playoff elimination

The latest loss to Ohio State was no ordinary setback in the quarterback’s career. For the second consecutive year, he came up just short of playing in a National Championship Game. Once the game was over, Quinn Ewers made a strong confession after the tough loss to the Buckeyes.

“I think Coach (said it), you know, it’s the life of a competitor, and it sucks being on this side of things, for sure. I mean, back to back years, pretty much the game was decided in one play. And, you know, it’s hard, it’s hard, you know? All the work that we put in being in the Final Four, back to back years, and coming up short two years (in a row). It’s tough. But, you know, that’s, I think that’s how life is. You’re going to get punched in the face and (have) some hard moments.”

Clemson vs Texas Dec 21 Dec 21, 2024.Quinn Ewers 3 of the Texas Longhorns during warmups before the game vs the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the playoffs at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

What’s next for Quinn Ewers?

Quinn Ewers’ future became a topic of debate for several weeks. The possibility that he might not return to the program next season opened the door for Arch Manning to become the next starting quarterback for Steve Sarkisian’s team.

Although there has been no official confirmation yet, all signs point to the QB declaring for the upcoming NFL Draft, making it clear that his future will undoubtedly be in the top league.