NCAAF News: Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian get Longhorns star back for 2025 season

Following Quinn Ewers‘ departure for the NFL, Arch Manning is officially the Texas Longhorns‘ starting quarterback for the 2025 campaign. The upcoming season will pose an immense challenge for the burnt orange, though Steve Sarkisian has found out great news as a top star on the roster decided to stay in school.

It’s Arch Manning’s time in The Forty Acres. The Longhorns are extremely high on their new starting quarterback, but they seem to be worrisome about the supporting cast around him. As stars around the program walk on to the next chapter of their careers, Texas is left with many big holes in the depth chart.

Sarkisian is confident on the players that are staying in campus, and the incoming freshmen joining the school. However, perhaps the best news were delivered to Coach Sark by a defensive star on the team.

Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe announced his decision to return to Austin for the 2025 NCAA season. Taaffe has been on Sarkisian’s program since 2021, though he redshirted his first year. The now redshirt senior decided to use his final year of eligibility instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, although he would’ve been high on many teams’ draft boards.

Michael Taaffe #16 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after a 31-12 victory against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The ’16’ stars

After Taaffe made his decision public, the Longhorns learned they’d be retaining two of their best players, both of whom coincidentally wear No. 16. Manning and Taaffe will be key leaders on both sides of the ball, and fans in Austin are placing their hope on their shoulders as they aim for a college football National Championship.

Both players wearing No. 16 will be asked to elevate their production even further, as they’ll need to fill the shoes left behind by other stars in their position. For Manning, he’ll obviously be expected to build on Ewers’ legacy, while Taaffe will need to command the secondary following Jahdae Barron’s departure.

Taaffe may have new elite partner

Five-star safety recruit Jonah Williams could see the field earlier than expected if the coaching staff believes Taaffe can help guide the freshman talent. On paper, the Longhorns secondary will be a force to be reckoned with, as they were this past season.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts on the field prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sarkisian put together one of the best defenses in the nation, and Taffee’s decision to stay in The Forty Acres gives the unit a huge boost, amid so many exoduses.