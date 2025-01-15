Shedeur Sanders makes something clear regarding the possibility of Deion joining Jerry Jones' Cowboys

One of the most talked-about stories in recent days in the NFL involves the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, and Jerry Jones. After failing to reach an agreement, the experienced coach will not remain at the helm of the team, prompting discussions about potential successors. Deion Sanders is one of the main candidates, though he made it clear that he would only take the job if he can coach his sons, Shilo and Shedeur.

During a recent appearance at an NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks, the former starting quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes spoke about the possibility of his father becoming the head coach of the Cowboys.

“I think it would be cool,” Sanders told Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News. “What do you think?” Shedeur is another standout player for the Buffaloes, alongside Travis Hunter, who has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft and will not continue his career in College Football.

Regarding the possibility of coaching in Dallas, it was Deion himself who spoke out about it to the press: “To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” he said. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Could Deion Sanders leave the Colorado Buffaloes?

Following the news of Mike McCarthy’s contract not being renewed with the Dallas Cowboys, a number of candidates have emerged for the position. Deion Sanders was one of the most high-profile names to potentially succeed the former Packers coach.

However, his decision is not just a personal one, as the Cowboys would also need to reach an agreement with the Buffaloes, given that Sanders is under contract.

Currently, Coach Prime’s buyout is set at $8 million, according to coloradoan.com. Since his arrival in Boulder, his buyout was initially set at $15 million, though this number decreases each year as the new calendar year begins on January 1st.

Buffaloes Head Football Coach Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime on the sideline during the contest as the host UCLA Bruins defeat the visiting University of Colorado Buffaloes 28-16 on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Davante Adams knows what Deion can bring to the NFL

Many prominent figures in the NFL have weighed in on the possibility of Deion Sanders making the jump to the league. Davante Adams, the current star for the New York Jets, was one of them. In an interview with journalist Kay Adams on the Up&Adams show, he shared his thoughts on the possibility.

“He has a special way of doing it, and it’s a little unorthodox,” Adams said. “But I think he’s got the respect of most players in the league and in college. It may not be your flavor, but I think he’s a hell of a coach.”