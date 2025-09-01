Malachi Toney reveals message from Miami Hurricanes legend in sensational debut vs Notre Dame

Malachi Toney did everything right in the Miami Hurricanes‘ 27-24 season-opening win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It was a close game, but the young wide receiver not only played well but also earned a short message from Michael Irvin, who was in attendance.

Given Irvin’s well-known connection to the Hurricanes, everyone was eager to know what they talked about. Toney revealed that the 3x Super Bowl winner’s words to him were, “keep going. Keep your foot on the net. Don’t let up.”

To give that message to Toney, Irvin surely had to have watched the entire game and was impressed with the rookie’s 6 receptions for 82 yards and his magnificent 28-yard rushing touchdown that was a huge help for the Hurricanes.

Cristobal Also Had a Message for Toney

Irvin wasn’t the only one to give Toney a message after his first college game with the Canes. Head coach Mario Cristobal also had something to say, calling him a “special” player who was always in the plans for important passes during the game.

“He is special. We tried to keep him a secret, but it didn’t take long. He was the first player we were getting the football. What is special about him is the way he approaches the game. He approaches the game like he is a fifth or sixth year vet. He is always working. He is just getting started.”

Toney’s Next Game

Toney will have another big opportunity to keep shining next week against Bethune–Cookman. It should be an even easier game for the Hurricanes and a chance for Toney to gain more confidence, perhaps by scoring his second touchdown with the program.