Are Mike Evans and Kyle Pitts playing tonight in Bucs vs Falcons on TNF in 2025 NFL Week 15?

In this evening’s Thursday Night Football matchup for Week 15 of the NFL, two teams with contrasting seasons are set to face off: the Atlanta Falcons, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are vying for a direct spot. Both squads are eagerly awaiting updates on key players, Mike Evans and Kyle Pitts, to determine their availability.

The presence of Evans and Pitts is crucial for both teams’ fanbases, who are anticipating an exciting matchup. Falcons fans hope to see their team conclude the regular season on a positive note, while Buccaneers supporters are eager for their team to edge closer to securing a playoff berth.

Tampa Bay currently holds a 57% chance of clinching a playoff spot. A victory tonight would boost the Bucs’ prospects to 80%, underscoring the game’s significance in fulfilling their postseason aspirations.

Conversely, the Falcons are focused on wrapping up a challenging season as best as they can. Despite defensive struggles and critical errors in key games, they are now looking ahead to a rebound next season.

Are Mike Evans and Kyle Pitts playing tonight?

Mike Evans’ participation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons remains uncertain, as he is currently listed as questionable due to a collarbone injury.

Similarly, Kyle Pitts is uncertain to suit up for the Atlanta Falcons against the Buccaneers. He is also questionable, dealing with a knee injury that limited his participation in practice throughout the week.

Bucs and Falcons’ full injury report

In addition to Evans and Pitts, several other players have been listed as questionable for both teams. Furthermore, both organizations have players ruled out for the game, with Leonard Floyd and Jake Matthews among those sitting out for the Falcons.

Bucs injury report:

SirVocea Dennis – Out

Mike Evans – Questionable

Jalen McMillan – Questionable

Cade Otton – Doubtful

Tykee Smith – Doubtful

Rashad Wisdom – Out

Falcons injury report: