Matt Rhule makes major admission after Huskers’ tough loss to Penn State

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have established themselves as one of the most solid teams in College Football this season, even after losing their biggest star, Dylan Raiola. Matt Rhule knows they can keep improving, which is why there’s no time to dwell on the tough loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The trip to University Park ended in a 37–10 loss to the Nittany Lions, a result that could deliver a tough psychological blow as the regular season approaches its final stretch. But Rhule, someone who knows how to bounce back quickly, tried to motivate his players with an eye on what comes next.

“…but just a disappointing day. We don’t have a lot of time to worry about it, think about it. We’ve got a big game on Friday. Take this L and put it on me as a head coach. Credit to them. We have to move forward fast,” Rhule said via 247sports.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next Friday, November 28, the Huskers will host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium in what could be a decisive game for the program—not only for a potential CFP berth, but also for Bowl eligibility.

TJ Lateef #14 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Advertisement

Improving red-zone efficiency

The Huskers fell soundly to Penn State in a fast-paced, back-and-forth game where the visitors ultimately showed their biggest shortcomings in the red zone. Matt Rhule knows this is something they must address immediately with what’s ahead.

Advertisement

see also Huskers HC Matt Rhule reveals which player should be a Heisman Trophy candidate

“That was disappointing. Two shots on third-and-1, fourth-and-1 (on the first series). Came to win. I thought we had good plays. Looked like we controlled the line of scrimmage early and I was fired up about it. You look at the end of the day, we had 300 yards of offense, which isn’t great but we also weren’t getting off the field great (on defense).

Advertisement

“At one point they had 15 first downs, we had 13 first downs. So it wasn’t like we couldn’t do anything offensively. We just didn’t come away with a lot of points. And when you’re down that much you’re having to for it as opposed to take points here and there. I thought it was a great plan early but obviously it didn’t go the way (we wanted).”

Looking ahead

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-4) have their sights locked on the annual rivalry showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4) this Friday, November 28th. Beyond the battle for the Heroes Trophy, this season-ending contest carries immense weight for the Huskers: a victory is absolutely crucial to boost their resume and keep their slim but realistic hopes for a coveted College Football Playoff berth alive. All focus in Lincoln is on beating Iowa to finish the regular season strong and make a compelling case to the selection committee.

Advertisement