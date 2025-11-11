Huskers’ HC Matt Rhule reveals which player should be a Heisman Trophy candidate

The Nebraska Cornhuskers’ season so far has been exceptional, positioning them among the top contenders in college football. Despite losing Dylan Raiola for the remainder of the campaign, Matt Rhule knows he has enough talent on the roster to make a big impact.

Among them is Emmett Johnson, who stood out as a key figure in the Huskers’ latest 28–21 win over UCLA. In fact, the explosive running back was singled out by his own head coach as a legitimate candidate to be one of the best players of the year.

“I personally believe Emmett Johnson should be in New York; I think he should be a Heisman candidate,” Rhule said during his press conference. “I think he should be a Doak Walker finalist, if not winner. He’s a first-team All-American.”

Nebraska currently holds a 7–3 record as they head into a bye week. Matt Rhule’s offense has proven to be one of the most impactful in all of the NCAAF. Up next on the horizon is Penn State, scheduled for November 22.

Emmett Johnson #21 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Johnson’s breakout season

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson is enjoying a breakout campaign and has become the undisputed engine of the Cornhuskers’ offense. The star back has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, currently ranking second nationally with 1,131 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

His dual-threat ability is also evident, contributing 300 receiving yards and three more scores through the air. Johnson’s spectacular play has powered the Huskers to their highest regular season win total since 2016 and earned him a spot as a Maxwell Award semifinalist.

In search of the College Football Playoff

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are positioning themselves for a potential College Football Playoff bid as they enter the final, critical stretch of the regular season. Following their upcoming bye week, the Huskers face a brutal pair of matchups that will define their season.

They first host a massive late-November showdown on November 22nd against the rival Penn State Nittany Lions. The regular season then concludes with a crucial home contest on November 28th against the always-tough Iowa Hawkeyes. Nebraska must run the table in this two-game gauntlet to impress the committee and secure their spot in the CFP conversation.

