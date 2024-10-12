NCAAF News: Alabama QB Milroe lost teammate for several minutes, returned, and was pivotal in the victory

In their sixth appearance in the NCAAF, the Alabama Crimson Tide, facing a crucial game against South Carolina, will be eager to bounce back from their loss to Vanderbilt. Star quarterback Jalen Milroe aims to lead a team that has lost a key player in their system for several minutes due to injury.

The player in question is none other than CB Domani Jackson, who left the field with what appears to be a tough injury for the Bama player. Journalist Mike Rodak via his X (formerly Twitter) account posted: “Alabama CB Domani Jackson, with a towel over his head, carted to locker room.”

The incident involving Jackson occurred in the first half when the Alabama CB was chasing South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. After the tackle, Jackson limped off the field under his own power and into the injury tent.

Although it was believed that the injury was serious, college sports reporter Pete Nakos updated the situation via his X account: “Domani Jackson is available to return, per ABC broadcast.”

After recovering and making his return to the game, it was Domani Jackson himself who intercepted the South Carolina QB on the final play, securing a new victory for Alabama, this time by a score of 27 to 25

Getting back in the ring after a loss

The loss to Vanderbilt last weekend hit hard for a program like Alabama, which is understood to be one of the best in college football in the United States. Once the game was over, QB Jalen Milroe made a strong self-criticism regarding the performance.

“It’s all about how you can reflect and how can you refine and get better. That’s going to be critical for us to have the 24-hour rule. Regroup, refocus. Challenge each other to get better.”, the talented QB finally stated.

What’s next for Alabama Crimson Tide?

Tennessee, October 19th

Missouri, October 26th

LSU, November 9th

Mercer, November 16th

Oklahoma, November 23rd

