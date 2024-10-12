Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Alabama QB Milroe lost teammate for several minutes, returned, and was pivotal in the victory

During a crucial NCAAF game against South Carolina, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe lost a key teammate for several minutes due to a severe injury.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesJalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

By Matías Persuh

In their sixth appearance in the NCAAF, the Alabama Crimson Tide, facing a crucial game against South Carolina, will be eager to bounce back from their loss to Vanderbilt. Star quarterback Jalen Milroe aims to lead a team that has lost a key player in their system for several minutes due to injury.

The player in question is none other than CB Domani Jackson, who left the field with what appears to be a tough injury for the Bama player. Journalist Mike Rodak via his X (formerly Twitter) account posted: “Alabama CB Domani Jackson, with a towel over his head, carted to locker room.”

The incident involving Jackson occurred in the first half when the Alabama CB was chasing South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. After the tackle, Jackson limped off the field under his own power and into the injury tent.

Advertisement

Although it was believed that the injury was serious, college sports reporter Pete Nakos updated the situation via his X account: “Domani Jackson is available to return, per ABC broadcast.”

Domani Jackson

@mikerodak

Advertisement

After recovering and making his return to the game, it was Domani Jackson himself who intercepted the South Carolina QB on the final play, securing a new victory for Alabama, this time by a score of 27 to 25

Getting back in the ring after a loss

The loss to Vanderbilt last weekend hit hard for a program like Alabama, which is understood to be one of the best in college football in the United States. Once the game was over, QB Jalen Milroe made a strong self-criticism regarding the performance.

Advertisement
NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear on Buffaloes star Travis Hunter

see also

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear on Buffaloes star Travis Hunter

“It’s all about how you can reflect and how can you refine and get better. That’s going to be critical for us to have the 24-hour rule. Regroup, refocus. Challenge each other to get better.”, the talented QB finally stated.

What’s next for Alabama Crimson Tide?

  • Tennessee, October 19th
  • Missouri, October 26th
  • LSU, November 9th
  • Mercer, November 16th
  • Oklahoma, November 23rd
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game
NBA

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders is firm about Travis Hunter and the Heisman Trophy
College Football

NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders is firm about Travis Hunter and the Heisman Trophy

NBA News: Stephen Curry's teammate gets real about lack of playing time at Warriors
NBA

NBA News: Stephen Curry's teammate gets real about lack of playing time at Warriors

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal as they beat Lewandowski's Poland in Nations League
Soccer

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal as they beat Lewandowski's Poland in Nations League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo