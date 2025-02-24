Ashton Jeanty was one of the standout players last season in the NCAAF, to the point where he was one of the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy, an award that ultimately went to Travis Hunter. His stellar performance at Boise State Broncos led him to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, and with the event fast approaching, he made a unique decision regarding the upcoming Combine.

According to the information, the talented running back will only undergo the necessary medical exams and will also attend the respective interviews. However, the player won’t participate in NFL Scouting Combine drills, something many were expecting.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @TomPelissero, reported on Jeanty’s decision ahead of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty has elected to participate only in medical evaluations and team interviews at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, per his agent @henryorgann. He will take part in on-field drills during Boise State’s Pro Day,” Pelissero stated.

Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson (L) and Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) (R) speak with a reporter at the conclusion of the college football game featuring the Boise State Broncos and the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Advertisement

This past season, Jeanty posted extraordinary numbers: he rushed for a total of 2,601 yards, scoring 29 touchdowns on the ground. Additionally, he recorded 23 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Advertisement

see also Kalen DeBoer issues straightforward statement to Alabama players ahead of 2025 NCAA season

Where could Jeanty land?

Jeanty’s talent displayed throughout the past college football season caught the attention of both insiders and outsiders. Naturally, making the jump to the NFL is not for everyone, but this player has shown the skills to overcome any obstacle.

Advertisement

Although there is still no certainty regarding his final destination, many predict he will be selected in the first round, possibly even within the top ten picks. Additionally, his potential arrival with the Dallas Cowboys has been discussed, something the running back himself has previously expressed a desire to make happen.

For example, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt believes this move could benefit both sides: “The Cowboys need a running back, in my estimation,” Klatt said. “They were 30th in the league in yards per carry this past year. Jerry (Jones) has shown he’s not afraid to draft a running back in the first round. I’m going with running back, Ashton Jeanty, from Boise State, going to the Dallas Cowboys.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also added: “Jeanty is the best running back available. This guy is an unreal runner. He’s a plus runner. Whenever the play is blocked for him, he’s gaining plus yardage on top of that. He’s physical, he’s fast, he’s got home run ability. While they didn’t throw it to him a lot this last year, it was more based on the fact that they were going to hand it to him 28 times… He can catch it and he’s got pass-catching production in his background at Boise State.”

Cam Ward, another who could follow in Jeanty’s footsteps

Jeanty’s decision to skip the drills at the Combine seems to involve more than one player who declared for the upcoming NFL Draft. Cam Ward, quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes, is said to have made the same decision.

Advertisement

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported this through his X account @RapSheet: “Per @TomPelissero on @GMFB, it’s uncertain whether Cam Ward will throw at the Combine. But, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, Bama QB Jalen Milroe and Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard will throw.”