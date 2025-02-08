Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty makes big admission about joining the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft

The last College Football season highlighted, among other great talents, the outstanding performance of Ashton Jeanty for the Boise State Broncos. So much so, that he was even nominated for the Heisman Trophy. The running back has ultimately decided to enter the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and shared his thoughts on potentially joining the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeanty has been one of the most standout offensive players in the last NCAAF season. His explosive running ability and exceptional physical condition have made it clear that the running back is destined for the NFL once this season ends.

On their part, the Cowboys faced serious issues in this department, so a potential arrival of the Broncos star in Dallas doesn’t sound bad at all. In recent statements to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jeanty opened up about it: “It would be special.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Obviously, growing up in Frisco and spending a lot of time out there. I think it’d be cool having a star on my helmet again. Playing for Lone Star (High School), I had a star on my helmet as well. It would be a dope moment to have that happen.”

Boise State running back ASHTON JEANTY (2) runs with the ball while being tackled by UCLA linebacker DARIUS MUASAU (53) during the 2023 Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk between UCLA and Boise State at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

The RB’s season is undoubtedly one for the history books in College Football. Jeanty finished with 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, marking one of his best years before heading to the NFL.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer compares Jalen Milroe’s playing style to that of an NFL star

Some believe that Jeanty’s arrival may not be a good idea

The Cowboys are one of the many franchises that had a disappointing season, not only in terms of results but also in terms of play. Now without Mike McCarthy as HC, the franchise, led by Jerry Jones, will look to strengthen the roster in the best way possible to slowly steer the ship in the right direction.

Advertisement

Emmitt Smith, a three-time Super Bowl champion and one of the best RBs the Cowboys had in the ’90s, stated that, in his view, the team is still not ready to incorporate a player of Jeanty’s caliber.

“If he comes to the Cowboys right now, he’s going to get beat up,” Smith said Thursday. “I don’t think we’re ready. We don’t have the right mindset. We don’t have the right commitments.”

Advertisement