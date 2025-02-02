The Ohio State Buckeyes are the current champions in College Football, and they won’t lower their expectations for the upcoming season. The issue for Ryan Day‘s team is that they could potentially lose an important staff member, who may head to the NFL to join the Arizona Cardinals.

OL coach Justin Frye, who has been working alongside Ryan Day recently, has reportedly received serious interest from the Cardinals to take the next step in his career and join Jonathan Gannon’s staff. Arizona have faced significant issues in this department throughout the season, which is why they have set their sights on Frye.

The news was reported by College Football insider Pete Thamel, who shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteThamel about Arizona’s interest in adding Frye to their staff.

“Sources: Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye is expected to become the offensive line coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Frye is a veteran OL coach with stops at UCLA, Boston College and Temple. Frye was also offensive coordinator during his time at UCLA under Chip Kelly.”

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Chip Kelly talking during warmups before the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Frye has been part of the Buckeyes’ staff for the last three years, culminating in the best possible way with the National Championship Game a few weeks ago. He also has experience with the Indiana Hoosiers, Boston College, and Temple, among others.

Could Ryan Day return to the NFL?

Being a championship coach in College Football inevitably gives you the credentials to make the jump and, perhaps, think about coaching in the NFL at some point. Ryan Day achieved his goal and won a championship with his Buckeyes. When asked about the possibility of returning to the NFL at some point, the HC shared his thoughts.

“I would never wanna say, ‘I would never consider it,’ because you don’t know how things can change,” the head coach stated.

“I was in the NFL for two years and had a great experience there, and it’s a great league. But right now the impact we can make on young people is, to me, more impactful in college. And that’s why I got into this game, was to do that and that’s what I want to do.”

