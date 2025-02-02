Nebraska HC Matt Rhule provides important injury update ahead of next NCAAF season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to improve their campaign starting next NCAAF season, and to achieve that, their coach aims to have the roster at full physical strength. Regarding the injuries that plagued several of their key players last year, Matt Rhule provided an important injury update, expressing optimism for the near future.

During the Winter press conference, the experienced coach spoke with the media about expectations for the upcoming season and, among other topics, updated those present on the health status of some of his players.

“Turner [Corcoran] had surgery,” Matt Rhule started. “That was a hamstring that just never quite healed. So, he had to have surgery from a specialist a couple of weeks ago. So, we’re hopeful that he’ll be back at some point. Teddy Prochazka, you know, he’s right on pace.”

Corcoran has been one of the most important offensive linemen in Rhule’s scheme for the 2020 class. However, the serious injuries he suffered during his brief College Football career have kept him on the sidelines more than on the field.

Wide receiver Trey Palmer #3 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrates scoring with tight end Travis Vokolek #83 and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran #69 and wide receiver Oliver Martin #89 against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Part of the 2021 class, Teddy Prochazka could have also been a key player in the team’s success, but injuries have plagued him as well, and he has yet to fully unleash his potential in the NCAAF.

Demitrius Bell’s current situation

Demitrius Bell’s situation is somewhat different from the others. The wide receiver has hardly seen any official action with the Cornhuskers and is one of the returns the staff is expecting.

“Demitrius [Bell] is a little bit behind but trending in the right direction,” Rhule said. “So, we think he’ll be full go this summer. So, I think those guys are doing a good job in the training room.”

After redshirting in 2023, Bell suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began. Both Rhule and the entire Nebraska offense are eagerly awaiting the full recovery of the receiver to add a significant boost to this department.

Matt Rhule addressed the possibility of not playing in the spring game

The Cornhuskers’ athletic director, Troy Dannen, previously spoke about the possibility of not playing the traditional Spring Game, which left both insiders and outsiders stunned. Regarding this situation, HC Matt Rhule shared his thoughts.

“I don’t know that yet,” Rhule said Saturday. “But I’ll be honest with you, I highly doubt it. Fundamentally, I hate to say it like this, it’s really because last year, we were one of the more televised spring games and I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that. To go out and bring in a bunch of players, and then showcase them for all the other schools to watch, that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. The word ‘tampering’ doesn’t exist anymore. It’s just absolute, free, open, common market. I don’t necessarily want to open up to the outside world. I don’t want these guys all being able to watch our guys and say, ‘Wow, he looks like a pretty good player. Let’s go get him.’

“But I don’t know yet. I don’t know anything. I just thought it was important that we at least started to broach that subject of it not being televised. At the same time, I do want to show off our players in some ways. What exactly it’ll be yet, I am not worried about anything other than recruiting right now, both the portal and into the ’26 class. Now, I have to kind of turn my attention to all those things.”