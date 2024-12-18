Travis Hunter secured the Heisman Trophy after a sensational campaign in which he excelled on both sides of the ball. Though many believe there was another player deserving of the award in the country, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders had no doubts his star wide receiver and cornerback would take the trophy home.

Sanders has been alongside Hunter throughout his college football career. Hunter first joined Coach Prime at Jackson State and as Primetime left for Boulder, the stellar two-way player joined the Buffaloes.

Sanders witnessed Hunter’s potential since day one. On December 14, Hunter was acknowledged as the best player in the NCAA, marking Travis’ biggest night of his career. However, Sanders delivered a heartfelf message to the star he helped develop.

“When I saw him practice his first day at Jackson State,” Sanders said, On3. “That’s when. When he went out there at receiver and did his thing. Then went from playing receiver to defensive back and shut it it down. I knew right then it was something special.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the two minute warning time out against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

“And this kid from day one has been abnormal with an appetite for — an appetite to dominate. He never relinquished that.”

Eric Bienemy sends stern message to Hunter

While Hunter proved his worth with an elite season offensively and defensively, the big question lies on whether he can translate that level to the NFL. Hunter is projected to be a top-5 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, however, it’s unclear what position he’ll prioritize.

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy made his stance clear and sent Hunter a powerful comment.

“I think the kid can be an outstanding receiver… You’ve got to pick and choose a side,” Bieniemy said during an interview with Colin Cowherd.

Colorado signs top talent in the portal

Former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis is headed to Boulder. The a four-star recruit and the No. 11 defensive lineman in the country in the 2022 recruit class will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Buffaloes are gearing up for their final test of the season. On December 28, Colorado will take on BYU at the Valero Alamo Bowl. It will be Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders’ farewell as the star duo will enter the NFL in 2025.