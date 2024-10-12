Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders is firm about Travis Hunter and the Heisman Trophy

The outstanding season of Colorado Buffaloes player Travis Hunter positions him as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Regarding this situation, Deion Sanders was emphatic.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts while warming up prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.
© Andrew Wevers/Getty ImagesTravis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts while warming up prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

By Matías Persuh

Travis Hunter is undoubtedly one of the breakout stars of the NCAAF season. The versatile player for the Colorado Buffaloes has shown why he is among the best this season, making the Heisman Trophy a real possibility. His coach, Deion Sanders, was enthusiastic about this.

In the lead-up to Week 7, where the Buffaloes will face Kansas State, the eccentric coach Sanders made an appearance on College Gameday and made it clear about his player and the chance to dethrone Ashton Jeanty in the Heisman Trophy race.

“How do you even fix your mouth to say [Travis Hunter is not the Heisman favorite]?” Sanders stated. “Second? Travis Hunter is second? Travis Hunter and second have never gotten along.”

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that both Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders have been key players for the Buffaloes, who have serious intentions of winning the title. Additionally, the possibility of Sanders becoming a next-level NFL prospect is growing stronger.

Advertisement

Sanders and Hunter’s future

Deion Sanders’ presence immediately draws attention in the league, but it was the head coach himself who made it clear about who is more important within this structure: him or Travis Hunter.

NCAAF News: Alabama QB Milroe lost teammate for several minutes, returned, and was pivotal in the victory

see also

NCAAF News: Alabama QB Milroe lost teammate for several minutes, returned, and was pivotal in the victory

“It’s not me against Travis,” Sanders stated, per Sports Illustrated. “I had my turn, man. I’m not a door knob anymore. You can’t just turn me on and off like a light switch anymore. I don’t do that. Travis is everything. He is ‘it.’ It’s his turn now. I want him to have all the accolades, all the praise, all the love, all the attention, and all the focus that he desires. I’ve had my turn.“, the HC concluded.

Advertisement
Deion Sanders

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

What’s next for the Colorado Buffaloes?

  • Kansas State, October 12th
  • Arizona, October 19th
  • Cincinnati, October 26th
  • Texas Tech, November 9th
  • Utah, November 16th
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Warriors' Steve Kerr sends clear message to Andrew Wiggins after Klay Thompson's exit
NBA

NBA News: Warriors' Steve Kerr sends clear message to Andrew Wiggins after Klay Thompson's exit

NBA News: Paul George opens up about the mindset required for success with the 76ers
NBA

NBA News: Paul George opens up about the mindset required for success with the 76ers

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game
NBA

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

NBA News: Stephen Curry's teammate gets real about lack of playing time at Warriors
NBA

NBA News: Stephen Curry's teammate gets real about lack of playing time at Warriors

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo