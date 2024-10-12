NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders is firm about Travis Hunter and the Heisman Trophy

The outstanding season of Colorado Buffaloes player Travis Hunter positions him as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Regarding this situation, Deion Sanders was emphatic.

Travis Hunter is undoubtedly one of the breakout stars of the NCAAF season. The versatile player for the Colorado Buffaloes has shown why he is among the best this season, making the Heisman Trophy a real possibility. His coach, Deion Sanders, was enthusiastic about this.

In the lead-up to Week 7, where the Buffaloes will face Kansas State, the eccentric coach Sanders made an appearance on College Gameday and made it clear about his player and the chance to dethrone Ashton Jeanty in the Heisman Trophy race.

“How do you even fix your mouth to say [Travis Hunter is not the Heisman favorite]?” Sanders stated. “Second? Travis Hunter is second? Travis Hunter and second have never gotten along.”

It’s worth noting that both Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders have been key players for the Buffaloes, who have serious intentions of winning the title. Additionally, the possibility of Sanders becoming a next-level NFL prospect is growing stronger.

Sanders and Hunter’s future

Deion Sanders’ presence immediately draws attention in the league, but it was the head coach himself who made it clear about who is more important within this structure: him or Travis Hunter.

“It’s not me against Travis,” Sanders stated, per Sports Illustrated. “I had my turn, man. I’m not a door knob anymore. You can’t just turn me on and off like a light switch anymore. I don’t do that. Travis is everything. He is ‘it.’ It’s his turn now. I want him to have all the accolades, all the praise, all the love, all the attention, and all the focus that he desires. I’ve had my turn.“, the HC concluded.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

What’s next for the Colorado Buffaloes?

Kansas State, October 12th

Arizona, October 19th

Cincinnati, October 26th

Texas Tech, November 9th

Utah, November 16th

