NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders issues strong message on Shilo's return to action

The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for the toughest slate of their Big 12 schedule. Ahead of a pivotal match against No.18 Kansas State Wildcats, Deion Sanders‘ Buffaloes look to add key contributor Shilo Sanders back in their defense.

Colorado is knocking on the door of the college football Top-25 rankings, and if no one answers, the Buffaloes may have to kick the door down. There’s no better stage for such a statement than next Saturday, when they host ranked Kansas State at Folsom Field. Ahead of the matchup, Coach Prime delivered a strong message about his son Shilo Sanders’ return to action.

“Shilo’s ready. He’s practicing. He’s full go,” Deion Sanders said, via ESPN. “Has a rubber cast on. He’s doing his thing. I can’t wait to see him back there.”

Shilo sustained a forearm fracture during the Buffaloes loss to Nebraska on NCAA‘s week 2. Since, Colorado has won all three games through their safety’s absence. On October 12th Deion’s sons Shedeur and Shilo will be back together once again.

Safety Shilo Sanders #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes runs for a touchdown after an interceprtion against the Colorado State Rams in the first quarter at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Deion warns the Buffaloes

Though the team’s spirit and form is trending upwards as of late, Colorado cannot lose sight of their end goal and must stay on track. The Buffaloes are back in contention for the Big 12 championship game and cannot step off the pedal and hand their divisional opponents any easy wins.

Ahead of the Buffaloes’ trial by fire against the Wildcats, Deion Sanders strongly warned his players: “Let’s make sure we challenge each other to do what’s right.”

“Those of you that are lacking in your education and academics, let’s get that up, please. There’s no way we’re putting a fool on the field. That don’t work. It’s not going to happen. If you’re going to be a fool in the classroom, you’re going to be a fool out here.”

Big matchups in the Big 12 this weekend

The Big 12 standings could shake up this upcoming weekend. The top teams will be in action and their results could alter the picture in the conference. There are three ranked programs in the Big Twelve, though, that number could change after Saturday night.

The matchups to watch: