NCAAF News: Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders makes something clear on bowl eligibility

In the lead-up to a bye week in the NCAAF, Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders made it clear regarding bowl eligibility following his team's strong campaign.

The NCAAF season certainly has strong contenders, and one of them is the Colorado Buffaloes. Led by Deion Sanders, they have reached six victories so far this season after decisively defeating Cincinnati. Ahead of their bye week, QB Shedeur Sanders was adamant about their bowl eligibility.

Deion’s arrival at the program in 2023 has brought a significant boost to the team’s performance, leading them to a bowl game after their recent victory last weekend. This achievement stands in stark contrast to last season when the Buffaloes were unable to reach this goal.

Regarding this situation, none other than their star QB Shedeur spoke out. Not only is he one of the leaders of the team, but he is also considered one of the top prospects for the NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with Thomas Goldkamp of 0n3.com, Sanders was clear on the topic: “I think it’s just a small accolade for us to be able to know that we’re going on the right track.”

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes during the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. The Buffalos defeated the Wildcats 34-7.

Advertisement

“That’s like if you’re working out, you start seeing your abs showing, you know you’re doing the right thing,” the talented QB stated.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Dylan Raiola knows who to blame for Nebraska's offensive struggles

After securing the victory over Cincinnati, which granted Colorado the opportunity to play in a bowl game, Sanders expressed his satisfaction with the achievement but emphasized the obligation to strive for more: “I think it’s just showing us keeping us on the right track, keeping us focused and keeping us hungry.”

Advertisement

The promising journey of Colorado

After decisively defeating Cincinnati last weekend, the Colorado Buffaloes will have a bye weekend before facing the final stretch of the tournament, which includes several challenging matchups ahead.

On November 9, the team led by Deion Sanders will return to the field for a tough matchup against Texas Tech on the road. They will then play at home again on November 16 against Utah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the final stretch, they will first face Kansas and then finish with Oklahoma State, as the Buffaloes aim to secure as many victories as possible in the regular season.