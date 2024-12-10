NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning explains the significance of playing in the Rose Bowl

The Oregon Ducks‘ NCAAF season couldn’t have gone better. With an undefeated record throughout the regular season, Dan Lanning‘s squad also won the Big Ten Championship Game after defeating Penn State and secured the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The coach, eagerly awaiting the Rose Bowl, is already anticipating what will be a crucial game.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this game,” Lanning said. “Being on this side of the country this is a game you dream of the opportunity to coach in. This is one of these games, this is one of the ones that I haven’t got to do yet. It’s certainly a thrill for me.”

In addition, Lanning revealed the conversation he had with Phil Knight, who had once asked the coach if the Ducks would ever play in such an important game for the program as the Rose Bowl.

“Obviously a big fan of our program and influencer on our program is Phil Knight and Phil has always told me his No. 1 goal is can we get to the Rose Bowl? I’m extremely ecstatic that our team gets to be a part of such a historic game, the Granddaddy of Them All. This will be a fun one for us and I know our players are looking forward to preparing for that moment to get out on that field.”

Wisconsin Badgers Vs. Oregon Ducks Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with his team as the Oregon Ducks seal the game with an interception late in the 4th quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on November 16, 2024.

Finally, the HC shared his feelings about what’s to come: “What an opportunity for us,” Lanning said. “I’m excited about getting the opportunity to compete in the Rose Bowl. I think that regardless the end-all goal, you’re going to get to play some unbelievable teams in that process. I’m excited that we get to go play against great competition. That’s what playoff moments are about.”

Dillon Gabriel, Heisman Trophy finalist

The outstanding campaign by the Oregon Ducks has found in Dillon Gabriel a key pillar, helping lead the team through the most crucial moments of the season. So much so that the talented quarterback of Dan Lanning’s team, Dillon Gabriel, has been named a finalist for the coveted Heisman Trophy. This honor holds great significance in college football.

Gabriel made it clear how he feels about this magnificent season alongside his teammates: “The whole season has its own challenge within the day, within the week. Gosh, you appreciate the journey; the work to get just to where you are right now, where your feet are. Because you understand that you put in all the time and effort. You’ve sacrificed. You wanted to accomplish this goal.”

Oregon’s quarterback is one of four players heading to New York, where the 90th winner of the top individual award in college football will be announced on Saturday. In addition to Gabriel, the other nominees are: Cam Ward (Miami Hurricanes), Travis Hunter (Colorado Buffaloes), and Ashton Jeanty (Boise State Broncos).

Dillon Gabriel became the fifth player in Oregon Ducks history to be nominated for this prestigious award. Previously, the nominees were Joey Harrington (2001), LaMichael James (2010), Marcus Mariota (2014, winner), and Bo Nix (2023).