NCAAF News: Former Bill Belichick assistant compares USC HC Lincoln Riley to Super Bowl winning coach

The USC Trojans finished a lackluster 2024 season after Caleb Williams’ departure, and will be hoping for an overall better camapaing in 2025. In order to do so, Lincoln Riley made some changes to his coaching staff, including the addition of a former assistant coach to Bill Belichick, Rob Ryan. Upon arriving in Los Angeles, Ryan voiced a strong compliment to Riley, comparing him to a Super Bowl winning head coach.

The Trojans under Riley haven’t been able to replicate the success they had during the 2022 NCAA season, and are desperate to get back in the mix for the Big Ten Title in the upcoming campaign.

To do so, Riley needs all the help he can get, both on the field and on his staff. Rob Ryan brings plenty of expertise as an assistant and position coach in the NFL, having worked alongside masterminds like Belichick, Sean Payton, and Al Davis. However, Ryan will be venturing into college football for the first time as he takes on the linebackers coach role at USC.

Ryan has over 20 years of experience in the NFL and has bought into the program in South Cali due to his belief in Riley and the Trojans. Ahead of the season, Ryan made a bold comparison between Riley and Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean McVay. According to Ryan, McVay and Riley have more in common than just working as head coaches for football teams in LA.

Bill Belichick, former head coach for the New England Patriots.

“I’m joining the best coaching staff in the country,” Ryan admitted, via On3. “Lincoln Riley is right there with (Sean) McVay. They’re the best offensive coaches, best best guys in the country. I don’t care what league it is, or whatever it is, that’s just the truth. And I’ve been around some pretty good ones. I’ve been around Bill Belichick, I’ve been around Al Davis, I’ve been around Sean Payton, all these guys. These are the best offensive coaches in the country.“

Here to win

Ryan served as the linebackers coach for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2004, working on Belichick’s staff during the team’s championships in Super Bowl XXXVI and XXXVIII.

While working alongside Riley is exciting for Ryan, it’d be all useless if at the end of the day he has nothing to show for it, but his paycheck. Ryan has decided to step into college football to make an impact and, most importantly, win.

“I wanted to come to a place, if I’m going to leave pro football, I’m going to come to a college, you know, I want to win a national championship, and so I wanted to make sure I chose USC, you know, it’s the right place to be.”

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Washington Huskies and head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans talk before the game at Husky Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Warm welcome

Lincoln Riley made sure to greet Ryan during his introduction to the campus in Los Angeles and the Trojans program. A big season awaits USC, and the school will need all hands on deck to take the Big Ten by storm, aiming to dethrone conference champions the Oregon Ducks and national champions the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“Rob Ryan is one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in NFL history,” Riley said, per On3. “With over two decades of NFL experience, he will immediately bolster our staff as we continue our climb here at USC. He has coached some of the NFL’s top players, including numerous Hall of Famers and All-Pro selections. We’re thrilled to welcome Coach Ryan and his family to our program.”

The Trojans will kickoff their NCAA season against Missouri State on August 30 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.