Big Ten punishes USC for Lincoln Riley’s controversial decision during win over Michigan

The Big Ten is stepping in to rain on Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans’ parade after defeating the Michigan Wolverines. Following the program’s biggest win of the 2025 NCAA season, the league announced a harsh monetary punishment to the school in Los Angeles.

Riley and the Trojans may have gotten away with an eyebrow-raising decision during USC’s 31-13 victory over Michigan. However, they didn’t stay under the radar too long before the Big Ten intervened.

As reported by CBS Sports, the conference imposed a $5,000 fine on USC for playing running back Bryan Jackson against Michigan. “Jackson was initially listed as ‘out’ on the final availability report before the game,” reporter Richard Johnson stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Jackson did not initially dress for the game, but after injuries to other running backs in the first half of the game, Jackson was medically cleared to play and suited up.”

Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans.

Advertisement

Riley sets record straight

Jackson’s appearance after halftime during the home win against Michigan made waves all around college football. Riley was asked about the sophomore tail-back during his postgame press conference. According to the fourth-year coach in Southern California, the league was made aware of the situation. The latter states otherwise, though.

Advertisement

see also Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans could be without one of their key offensive stars for the upcoming games

“There was an expectation coming into this game that outside of a near catastrophe, we weren’t going to play him,” Riley admitted after the game. “We have a couple injuries that you never expect to happen. Two of them, just like that.

Advertisement

“We were able to get in communication with the league office and explain the situation. Our doctors medically cleared him, and again, it just became a wellness issue for us here. We made sure to clear him. The kid was ready to go and stepped up.“

Insult to injury

To make matters worse for Michigan, what was already a painful road defeat in the Big Ten now casts a cloud of speculation over the program. Jackson registered five carries for 35 rushing yards, numbers that were greatly boosted by his 29-yard touchdown run to put the game away with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SurveyWho do you believe is telling the truth? Who do you believe is telling the truth? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Many may argue the Wolverines didn’t have much of a chance regardless, but it’s hard to deny that Jackson’s controversial call-up played a role in Michigan’s second loss of the 2025 NCAA season and first in league play.