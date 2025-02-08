Tar Heels HC Bill Belichick adds former Super Bowl champion to his staff for upcoming NCAAF season

Bill Belichick‘s arrival at the North Carolina Tar Heels has sparked a wave of excitement, all with the goal of having a successful campaign in the NCAAF. The main objective remains to be among the best in the league, and to help achieve that, a former Super Bowl champion has joined the HC’s staff to further strengthen his team.

Jamie Collins, the retired linebacker who was a champion with Belichick’s New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, joins the Tar Heels’ staff. The player, who was a Pro Bowler in 2015, will work as a defensive assistant.

The news was announced by TMZ Sports, who, through their official X (formerly Twitter) account @TMZ_Sports, reported Collins’ addition to Bill Belichick’s coaching staff at North Carolina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Retired All-Pro LB Jamie Collins, who won Super Bowl XLIX with the Patriots, is joining his former head coach Bill Belichick’s coaching staff at the University of North Carolina. Collins will serve as a defensive assistant for @UNCFootball. @UNC @JamieLee601”

Jamie Collins #91 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

UNC will look to improve on a disappointing last NCAAF season, which ended with six wins and seven losses. Their most recent appearance was in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, where they were defeated 27-14 by UConn.

Advertisement

see also After a nod to Bill Belichick, a former NFL HC is set to become the new GM of the Cal Golden Bears

Belichick shares his thoughts on the upcoming Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl fast approaching, as expected, one of the most sought-after opinions was that of Bill Belichick, someone who knows about the big game. The multiple-time champion with the Patriots shared his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between the Chiefs and Eagles in New Orleans.

Advertisement

“The Super Bowl is a great event to watch to see how those two great teams play under pressure,” Belichick said on The Pat MacAfee Show. “(The Eagles and the Chiefs) are obviously the two best teams. They are the two teams that should be there and you want to see how they compete against each other.“

The now head coach of UNC became a six-time NFL champion, building a dynasty alongside Tom Brady: together, they won Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LIII.

Advertisement