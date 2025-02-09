Trending topics:
NFL News: Super Bowl champion and former Patriots LB to help Bill Belichick’s defense at UNC

Bill Belichick will have some extra help in building a strong UNC defense, as he’ll be working alongside a Super Bowl champion who previously played linebacker for the New England Patriots.

By Richard Tovar

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks during a press conference after a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Bill Belichick is finalizing preparations ahead of the college football season, where he will work as head coach at UNC. He’ll have the support of a familiar face from his New England Patriots days, as a former Patriots linebacker joins the staff to assist with defensive duties.

According to InsideCarolina on X, former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins is set to join UNC as a defensive analyst. Collins, who last played professionally in 2022, will work alongside Belichick to help strengthen the Tar Heels’ defense for the upcoming season.

Collins won a Super Bowl ring with Belichick and Tom Brady in 2015, playing a key role in New England’s 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. A former Patriots draft pick, he also spent three seasons with the Browns and played for the Detroit Lions between 2020 and 2021.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 18: Linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. #99 and offensive tackle Conor McDermott #75 of the New England Patriots walk off the field after warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 18: Linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. #99 and offensive tackle Conor McDermott #75 of the New England Patriots walk off the field after warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

