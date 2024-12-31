Where to Alabama vs Michigan live for free in the USA: 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl

Alabama will face off against Michigan in what will be the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

The Alabama Crimson Tide enter the ReliaQuest Bowl as strong favorites, with a 13.5-point spread over the Michigan Wolverines. The game’s over/under is set at 43.5 points, fueling excitement for this highly anticipated matchup.

Alabama come off a commanding 28-14 victory over Auburn, while Michigan punched their ticket to this bowl with a hard-fought 13-10 win over Ohio State, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

When will the Alabama vs Michigan match be played?

Alabama take on Michigan this Tuesday, December 31st, in the highly anticipated 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. The game will kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Alabama vs Michigan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Alabama vs Michigan in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Alabama on Michigan live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.