Trending topics:
NCAA Football

Where to Alabama vs Michigan live for free in the USA: 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl

Alabama play against Michigan for the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this highly anticipated matchup live

Alabama's Jalen Milroe
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldAlabama's Jalen Milroe

By Leonardo Herrera

Alabama will face off against Michigan in what will be the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Alabama vs Michigan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Alabama Crimson Tide enter the ReliaQuest Bowl as strong favorites, with a 13.5-point spread over the Michigan Wolverines. The game’s over/under is set at 43.5 points, fueling excitement for this highly anticipated matchup.

Alabama come off a commanding 28-14 victory over Auburn, while Michigan punched their ticket to this bowl with a hard-fought 13-10 win over Ohio State, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

Advertisement

When will the Alabama vs Michigan match be played?

Alabama take on Michigan this Tuesday, December 31st, in the highly anticipated 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. The game will kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Alabama vs Michigan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe makes something clear to Kalen DeBoer about his future

see also

NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe makes something clear to Kalen DeBoer about his future

How to watch Alabama vs Michigan in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Alabama on Michigan live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

NCAAB News: Alex Karaban makes shocking claim about Dan Hurley
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Alex Karaban makes shocking claim about Dan Hurley

NCAAB News: Dylan Harper breaks internet with epic NIL-related Christmas gift
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Dylan Harper breaks internet with epic NIL-related Christmas gift

NCAAB News: There's a new NBA favorite to land Ace Bailey
College Basketball

NCAAB News: There's a new NBA favorite to land Ace Bailey

NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma isn't ready to give up on Azzi Fudd
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma isn't ready to give up on Azzi Fudd

Better Collective Logo