NCAAF News: Kirby Smart issues big warning to Georgia about Steve Sarkisian's Texas

The Georgia Bulldogs are eager to get back to their best form. The Dawgs are ranked on fifth place in the AP Top-25, however, the team knows they have not been themselves since falling to Alabama in week 5. The Bulldogs face an unsurpassable opportunity against No. 1 Texas Longhorns this upcoming weekend. Ahead of the marquee matchup, head coach Kirby Smart issued a strong warning to his players about Steve Sarkisian’s program.

The Longhorns need no introduction these days. The best team in the nation is coming off an impressive win in the Red River Shootout, and spirits are sky-high in Austin. Momentum is on the Horns’ side, although Georgia has a history of pulling off upset wins in college football.

Georgia has the chance to reshape the SEC landscape with a win over Texas at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. As the Dawgs aim to shake up the status quo, Smart made a significant admission about the challenge posed by Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s not a weakness there in their team,” Smart admitted, via InsideTexas. “They play really well. Here’s a team that’s been without their quarterback, and they’ve played really well. That’s a sign of great depth.”

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on before taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Although the Longhorns 6-0 record is nothing short of remarkable in their first season at the SEC, Sark’s team is yet to come across a Top-10 program and Georgia will provide for a fire test for the Horns. The biggest matchup in the NCAA‘s week 8 will kickoff at 7:30p.m.ET on October 19th.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm makes something clear about playing in the SEC

Smart clears the air on incident with Michael Van Buren

During Georgia’s win over Mississippi State by a score of 41-31, Kirby Smart was tangled in a controversial bump-in with the opposing QB Michael Van Buren. Smart shoved Van Buren as he scrambled out of bounds into the Dawgs’ sideline. The sequence went viral and Smart had to rectify the events that transpired.

Advertisement

“I went back and watched it and didn’t even realize that I had run into him,” Smart said, via On3. “But I reached out to Lebby that night and talked to him, and he said the kid was great. And then yesterday I talked to Mike and told him I had no intentions or ill will towards him at all.”