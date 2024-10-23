NCAAF News: Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel makes something clear on Dan Lanning's leadership

No. 1 Oregon Ducks are looking unstoppable through their first season in the Big Ten. Holding a 7-0 record (4-0 in league play), the Ducks are thriving in their new conference, and behind Heisman favourite Dillon Gabriel, the team is confident on taking any program in the nation. As the team gears up to face No. 20 Illinois, Gabriel made something clear on head coach Dan Lanning’s guidance and leadership.

Many wonder where the ducks go when Central Park’s lake freezes over in winter. As for the Ducks in Eugene, they are not afraid to shift locations—or conferences—and still perform. Dillon Gabriel has made an immediate impact in Oregon upon his arrival this past offseason. The veteran college football quarterback offered some insight in Dan Lanning’s instructions.

“Being aggressive, being the aggressors,” Gabriel stated, via On3. “I think, you know, we give a lot of people a tough time, with how much we do on all three phases. So I think you’ve got to look at it as a holistic approach, of that’s what we’ve been but then, you know, within our unit on offense, how can we continue to be aggressive in the way we call it, the way we play.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You know, playing a game that — you’ve got to go win it. You know, that’s where college football is, as well. You know, you have to stay aggressive and play to win, throw to win. But I think if you look back, even to when Coach Lanning first got here, I think he set the tone on how he wanted his program to look, and that’s with, you know, how aggressive he’s been, you know, throughout the years.”

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks looks to pass downfield during the third quarter of the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.

Advertisement

Gabriel opens up on biggest areas he improved in

This is Dillon Gabriel’s sixth season, due to an injury in 2021 that granted him another year of eligibility. Gabriel has become an NCAA journeyman, as he previously played for Oklahoma and UCF. The second-year senior QB is on pace to equal, or surpass, his career-best numbers he put up last season in Norman. The Ducks quarterback commented on what areas he has developed the most since arriving in Eugene.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Dan Lanning makes something clear on Oregon Ducks' college football rankings

“I would say approach and I would say everything that’s off the field. Not to say I haven’t continued trying to get better on the field, it’s just I think off the field is a true measure of a leader and being able to get guys around you to play to a certain level.

Advertisement

“So I think that was the biggest challenge for me coming in January, trying to build trust and belief in my teammates and a new guy in town, and I just took it day by day. And I think off the field, you got to build those relationships so you can be extremely demanding on the field and that’s why we do it.”