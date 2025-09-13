Not Josh Allen: Georgia Tech QB Haynes King reveals his biggest inspiration under center

Haynes King has emerged as one of the standout performers of this College Football season, leading his Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with stretches of truly elite play. While many might assume that stars like Josh Allen have shaped his game, King’s inspirations come from a different mold.

Many players often try to emulate a single style of play, but this particular quarterback draws inspiration from a variety of figures — some already established stars, others long retired from the game.

Ahead of a crucial matchup against the Clemson Tigers, King sat down for a conversation with Pat McAfee, where he made it clear that two of his biggest inspirations at the quarterback position are Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson and multiple-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The strengths that I have that are similar to others, that’s who I try to emulate,” the QB said. “Certain reads and how he runs, a little bit of Lamar Jackson. Just watching him move. But then, when I was younger, how Tom Brady operated. He controlled the whole field. Everybody listened. When he stepped in the huddle, everybody shut up and was listening; they knew what was going on.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Haynes King’s stellar form

In a season filled with breakout stars, few have shined brighter than Georgia Tech’s Haynes King. The senior quarterback has been nothing short of spectacular, transforming the Yellow Jackets’ offense into one of the most explosive units in the ACC.

Advertisement

King’s dual-threat ability has been on full display, as he’s consistently torched defenses with both his pinpoint passing and his deceptive speed on the ground. His stellar performance has not only elevated his personal draft stock but has also propelled Georgia Tech to its best start in years, with King acting as the undeniable leader and offensive engine behind the team’s surprising success.

Advertisement

What’s next for Georgia Tech?

With the goal of maintaining their strong momentum this college football season, the Yellow Jackets face a challenging stretch of games ahead.

vs Temple, September 20

@ Wake Forest, September 27

vs Virginia Tech, October 11

@ Duke, October 18

vs Syracuse, October 25

Advertisement