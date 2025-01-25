Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman loses one of his star players, who declared for the upcoming NFL Draft

The NCAAF season has come to an end, crowning the Ohio State Buckeyes as the new champions. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have proven to be worthy rivals, despite coming up empty-handed. Marcus Freeman’s team is slowly beginning to look ahead, knowing they will be without one of their star players, who has just declared for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Xavier Watts, the standout safety for the Notre Dame team, will officially end his College Football career and has made the decision to take the leap to the NFL. The news was shared by the player himself through his social media.

“I hope that my time in the Irish uniform has helped continue the tradition of those that came before me. Thank you to the fans for embracing me into the Notre Dame Family and i promise to keep striving to make you all proud. I am excited for what God has planned as i get ready for the 2025 NFL Draft!“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout the season, Watts has become a key piece in Freeman’s defense. The S participated in every game of the season and, over the last two years, recorded 13 interceptions, something no other player has achieved in the FBS.

Xavier Watts #0 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish speaks to the media during the Notre Dame Fighting Irish media day at the Georgia World Congress Center prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

In his final season alongside Riley Leonard, Watts had 82 tackles, four tackles for loss, six interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and 10 passes defensed.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard reveals motivational verse written on his hand vs Ohio State

Freeman loses another player due to the Transfer Portal

The exodus of players from Notre Dame continues after their loss in the final against the Ohio State Buckeyes. This time, the news broke that another player from Marcus Freeman’s roster has decided to seek new opportunities and join the Transfer Portal.

Advertisement

Sam Pendleton, an OL who played seven games this season for the Fighting Irish, has decided to end his time with the team and has committed to wearing the colors of the Tennessee Volunteers.

The news was shared by College Football journalist Hayes Fawcett through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @Hayesfawcett3: “BREAKING: Notre Dame transfer OL Sam Pendleton has Committed to Tennessee, he tells @on3sports. The 6’4 300 OL will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. Started 7 games this season.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam Pendleton #72 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish blocks against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pendleton’s departure adds to the recent announcement of Rocco Spindler, who also decided to join the Transfer Portal and seek new opportunities, according to On3. The OL started in 13 of Notre Dame’s 16 games this season, playing a significant role in special teams.