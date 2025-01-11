Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard makes something clear ahead of National Championship Game

Ohio State Buckeyes earned the right to compete in the National Championship Game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish after a dominant victory over the Texas Longhorns. Ryan Day’s team knows they have a tough battle ahead, and it was Riley Leonard who made something clear ahead of the clash between these two great teams.

The talented quarterback previously played for Duke before joining Marcus Freeman’s team, and when asked by the press about the reasons behind his decision, Leonard knew that at Notre Dame, the goal would be to become College Football champions.

“Yeah, throughout this whole off-season everybody would ask me why I came to Notre Dame and I would give a lot of different answers, but the truth is I came here to win a National Championship and to go to the best team that would give me the best chance to do that,” Leonard said. “Obviously this is the right place and I made the right decision. That’s why I came here, at the end of the day.”

Leonard was one of the key players in securing his team’s hard-fought victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. The QB finished the game 15-of-23 passing for 223 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, 35 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown.

Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks to throw the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Marcus Freeman remains in sync with Leonard

Notre Dame has reestablished itself as a top contender in College Football after a few years, and this was one of the main reasons Riley Leonard decided to join the program. Marcus Freeman, in sync with his QB, agreed with his player’s comments in a post-game interview following the win over Penn State.

“I think any competitor wants to be a part of a place that the expectations are to win championships,” Freeman said postgame. “We all had a decision to make when we chose Notre Dame as the place we want to either coach or play at.

“But there’s more to this place than that, too. We know every year we compete. The expectation is to win championships. But there’s more to this university and what it provides for young people. It’s a special place that young people get to grow in their faith, they get to grow in community, they get to make connections that are going to help them for the rest of their lives.”

Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hugs head coach Marcus Freeman after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-2 in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Freeman has only one goal

Marcus Freeman knows that both he and his team are eager to become champions this season. However, the head coach also understands the importance of what the program leaves for the young talents who come through it.

“Every football season this is the expectation,” Freeman said. “Although we haven’t achieved it. But there’s also a lot of things that this university does for these young people that will carry them throughout the rest of their lives.”