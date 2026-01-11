Diamondbacks’ GM reveals top priorities to support Ketel Marte ahead of 2026 MLB season

As the weeks go by, the vast majority of MLB teams continue to strengthen their rosters as best they can. Even with many free agents still unsigned, the good news for the Arizona Diamondbacks is that Ketel Marte wont’ be traded anywhere for the season ahead. That said, he will need to be well-supported to put the team in contention.

Sharing a division with teams of the caliber of the Dodgers, Giants, or Padres could imply that the D-Backs are starting from behind. That said, which positions do they consider reinforcing to be competitive in the 2026 MLB season?

During a recent conversation with the media, reported by Alex Weiner on his X account, Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen was clear on the matter: “Still in the process of trying to add to our pitching staff. Bullpen, starting, whether it’s depth, whether it’s jumping into the rotation is still the main area of focus.”

In addition, the GM did not rule out the possibility of adding a couple of bats, possibly through platoons. It’s clear that Arizona has a lot of work ahead if its goal is to make a big impact next season.

General manager Mike Hazen of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Helping Marte make a big impact

With the Arizona Diamondbacks officially taking Ketel Marte off the trade block, General Manager Mike Hazen is now focused on surrounding his All-Star second baseman with elite talent to spark a 2026 resurgence.

To maximize Marte’s impact, Arizona may be looking to bolster its power depth by targeting a right-handed hitting first baseman, such as Rhys Hoskins or potentially a high-upside veteran like Cody Bellinger, to balance a lineup that struggled with consistency last year.

By pairing Marte with another premier run-producer and stabilizing a rotation that recently reunited with Merrill Kelly, the Diamondbacks aim to reclaim their status as a legitimate threat in the NL West.

Marte’s impressive stats from last season

Ketel Marte put up impressive numbers in 2025, finishing the year with a .283 batting average and providing elite power from the second base position with 28 home runs. His offensive consistency was highlighted by an .893 OPS and 72 RBIs, earning him his third All-Star selection and a second consecutive Silver Slugger Award.

