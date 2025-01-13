Penn State QB Drew Allar reflects on his future with the Nittany Lions in NCAAF

The Penn State Nittany Lions‘ campaign in the NCAAF can certainly be considered very good, despite not being able to reach their ultimate goal of making it to the National Championship Game. Despite the frustration from the loss to Notre Dame, Drew Allar knows that everything that happened is a lesson and made it clear how he plans to approach the next season.

The team coached by James Franklin finished the season with a positive record of thirteen wins and three losses, with the final chapter taking place in the recent Orange Bowl, where they were defeated by the Fighting Irish with a close score of 27-24.

Drew Allar was one of the standout figures of this team, not only for his on-field contributions but also for his emotional leadership. In recent statements to the press, the talented quarterback made it clear that what happened should be seen as a lesson to approach what’s ahead and improve upon the great season they had.

“I learned a lot about myself, and I think it’s a credit to the coaching staff for just allowing me to be me,” QB Allar firmly stated. “I think I grew a lot, on the field, off the field.”

Drew Allar #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions signals at the line during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“Just looking forward to continuing to grow, learn more about myself, get better in any way I can – on the field, off the field. So just looking for the opportunity. Definitely going to learn from this. But yea, just going to learn from it and take it on the chin right now,” Allar finally concluded.

James Franklin expressed his pride in the Nittany Lions

Although the final goal for Penn State unfortunately didn’t come to fruition, the team’s performance and results throughout the season left their coach satisfied. James Franklin, far from making excuses, expressed his pride in what his players delivered both on and off the field.

“I could not be prouder of the young men in that locker room and the staff and how they represented Penn State and the Big Ten all season long. They deserve a ton of credit,” Franklin said.

“Obviously, we would have loved an opportunity to get a win tonight and then be able to watch the game tomorrow night and figure out who our next opponent was going to be. But again, very, very proud of our guys,” he finally concluded after loss vs Notre Dame.

Franklin believes he has coached the greatest TE in NCAAF history

“The Nittany Lions had outstanding performances throughout the season, with players stepping up to the occasion. While Drew Allar garnered all the attention for his impact on the field, James Franklin chose another one of his players as the best TE in College Football history.

“…Like Tyler Warren, big gangly kid from Virginia that we recruited as a basketball player and was committed to another school at quarterback, and he shows up here and will go down as one of the greatest tight ends in college football history.”