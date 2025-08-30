Ryan Day makes something clear about Julian Sayin ahead of Buckeyes debut vs Longhorns

The main attraction this weekend in College Football will undoubtedly take place in Columbus, when the Ohio State Buckeyes host Arch Manning‘s Texas Longhorns. Ryan Day has bet on Julian Sayin as the starting QB for this season, and he has his reasons for such an important decision.

Will Howard’s departure to the NFL left a big question mark for the coach of the current champion, who ultimately decided to go with Sayin to start a new chapter from here on out.

Ahead of a major showdown against Sarkisian’s team, Day spoke with the press and revealed the main reasons he chose the sophomore player, emphasizing the trust his teammates have in him on the field.

“When Julian came in, he came in and really had a good spring, good preseason, and then learned behind Will about what it means to be a leader, about what it means to have command in the huddle, what it means to prepare, what it means to go through tough losses and come back from those,” Day said on College GameDay.

Quarterback Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up.

He also said: “So that was an important thing during the process (for) both Lincoln and Julian. You know, I used to say during bed check, make sure you watch how Will Howard’s going about his business, because that’s going to be you guys next year. So he’s learned a lot from there.

“And then I think as the season’s gone on, or the preseason has gone on, (he has) momentum. You know, he makes quick decisions. I feel like he’s got a good command of the huddle, and it’s like anything else you got to go play and figure out what you got. But I think the guys believe in them because of his ability. Now it’s time to go play.”

Clash of styles

Saturday’s blockbuster season opener between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State won’t just be a clash of college football giants—it will be a duel of five-star quarterbacks making their highly anticipated starting debuts.

On one sideline, you have Arch Manning, the latest in a legendary football lineage, taking the reins of the Longhorns’ offense. On the other, the Buckeyes will be led by Julian Sayin, a polished and cerebral passer who has already earned the trust of his championship-caliber teammates.

Both young signal-callers enter the spotlight carrying immense pressure, but this high-stakes matchup in The Horseshoe offers a unique opportunity for one of them to make a definitive statement and plant their flag as a future Heisman contender from day one.

When and where will the game take place?

In what is being hailed as one of the most significant season openers in college football history, today’s highly-anticipated clash between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes is set to kick off at noon ET.

The monumental matchup will take place in front of a packed house at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, affectionately known to fans as “The Horseshoe.”

This game, a rematch of last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal, will not only serve as a barometer for both teams’ national title aspirations but also as a showcase for their highly touted quarterbacks, Julian Sayin and Arch Manning, as they make their first starts under the brightest of spotlights.