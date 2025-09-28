Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Sam Pittman reportedly fired by Arkansas: What was his record as Razorbacks HC?

Following a catastrophic home loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Arkansas Razorbacks made the drastic decision to part ways with head coach Sam Pittman.

By Matías Persuh

Head Coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks.
© Wesley Hitt/Getty ImagesHead Coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Often, when results don’t go the team’s way, the first to go is the head coach. This was the case at Arkansas Razorbacks’ facilities, with Sam Pittman as the central figure in the story. Following the tough home loss to Notre Dame, the team’s head coach was relieved of his duties.

After leading the program for six seasons, Pittman compiled a record of 32 wins and 34 losses, falling short of the expectations for this traditional College Football program.

The news of his dismissal was confirmed by NCAAF insider Pete Thamel, who reported the major move by the Razorbacks through his official X account (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

“Arkansas is firing coach Sam Pittman in the wake of a 2-3 start and blowout home loss to Notre Dame. He went 32-34 over six seasons,” the insider reported via @PeteThamel.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

He led Arkansas to a 9–4 record in 2021 (4–4 in the SEC). This marked the program’s highest win total in a decade.

Sam Pittman provides devastating injury update on Razorbacks’ WR Jalen Brown

see also

Sam Pittman provides devastating injury update on Razorbacks’ WR Jalen Brown

Who will succeed Pittman as head coach?

The sudden decision by the Razorbacks to dismiss Sam Pittman as head coach has sparked many questions about who will be the immediate successor moving forward.

Advertisement

According to reporter Matt Zenitz, who announced via his official X account (formerly Twitter), the choice to take over as interim head coach is Bobby Petrino, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

“Bobby Petrino is set to be named Arkansas’ interim head coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Petrino, who was the Razorbacks’ head coach from 2008-11, had been Sam Pittman’s offensive coordinator at Arkansas the last two seasons.”

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

What’s next for the Razorbacks?

With the main goal of steering the season in the right direction, here are the upcoming games the Razorbacks will face in College Football:

Advertisement
  • @ Tennessee, October 11
  • vs Texas A&M, October 18
  • vs Auburn, October 25
  • vs Mississippi State, November 1
  • @ LSU, November 15
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Allar drops four-word message to Franklin, Penn State teammates after Oregon loss
College Football

Allar drops four-word message to Franklin, Penn State teammates after Oregon loss

NCAAF News: Dan Lanning takes a shot at Penn State with a four-word message after Ducks’ big win
College Football

NCAAF News: Dan Lanning takes a shot at Penn State with a four-word message after Ducks’ big win

Indiana's Mendoza sets the record straight on controversial final play in win vs Iowa
College Football

Indiana's Mendoza sets the record straight on controversial final play in win vs Iowa

What happens if NY Yankees and Blue Jays finished tied in the 2025 MLB AL East standings?
MLB

What happens if NY Yankees and Blue Jays finished tied in the 2025 MLB AL East standings?

Better Collective Logo