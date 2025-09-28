Sam Pittman reportedly fired by Arkansas: What was his record as Razorbacks HC?

Often, when results don’t go the team’s way, the first to go is the head coach. This was the case at Arkansas Razorbacks’ facilities, with Sam Pittman as the central figure in the story. Following the tough home loss to Notre Dame, the team’s head coach was relieved of his duties.

After leading the program for six seasons, Pittman compiled a record of 32 wins and 34 losses, falling short of the expectations for this traditional College Football program.

The news of his dismissal was confirmed by NCAAF insider Pete Thamel, who reported the major move by the Razorbacks through his official X account (formerly Twitter).

“Arkansas is firing coach Sam Pittman in the wake of a 2-3 start and blowout home loss to Notre Dame. He went 32-34 over six seasons,” the insider reported via @PeteThamel.

Tweet placeholder

He led Arkansas to a 9–4 record in 2021 (4–4 in the SEC). This marked the program’s highest win total in a decade.

Who will succeed Pittman as head coach?

The sudden decision by the Razorbacks to dismiss Sam Pittman as head coach has sparked many questions about who will be the immediate successor moving forward.

According to reporter Matt Zenitz, who announced via his official X account (formerly Twitter), the choice to take over as interim head coach is Bobby Petrino, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

“Bobby Petrino is set to be named Arkansas’ interim head coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Petrino, who was the Razorbacks’ head coach from 2008-11, had been Sam Pittman’s offensive coordinator at Arkansas the last two seasons.”

Tweet placeholder

What’s next for the Razorbacks?

With the main goal of steering the season in the right direction, here are the upcoming games the Razorbacks will face in College Football:

@ Tennessee, October 11

vs Texas A&M, October 18

vs Auburn, October 25

vs Mississippi State, November 1

@ LSU, November 15