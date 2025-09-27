Sam Pittman provides devastating injury update on Razorbacks’ WR Jalen Brown

The scene was chilling and left everyone in the stadium holding their breath. After attempting to haul in a pass in the end zone, Jalen Brown‘s leg gave way on the turf, and the Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver went down in a way that immediately signaled the worst. Following the game — a loss to Notre Dame — head coach Sam Pittman confirmed everyone’s fears.

According to a report by On3.com, the veteran head coach spoke to the media after the game and confirmed that Brown suffered a broken tibia and fibula during Saturday’s game against the Fighting Irish.

The talented wide receiver was immediately carted off the field and taken to the locker room for initial medical attention. The medical staff is expected to release a full diagnosis later, confirming the extent of the injury.

At this point, the final score feels almost irrelevant, as the entire team was visibly shaken during the game after witnessing the harrowing scenes involving Brown on the field.

Jordan Botelho #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Shock among teammates

Moments like the one witnessed during the game between the Razorbacks and the Fighting Irish — marked by Brown’s devastating injury — left most of those in attendance stunned. The media quickly picked up on the gravity of the situation, reporting extensively both during the incident and in the aftermath of the game.

“I’m standing down here on the sideline and as all of his teammates came over, the message was the same: ‘We love you, JB. We’re here for you, JB,’” said ABC’s Taylor McGregor during the broadcast. “Certainly a lot of emotion felt out here on the sideline watching their teammate get put on a cart.”

“Sam Pittman told me there was a lot of emotion in the locker room at halftime and he said, ‘We have to play better,’ and the frustration really boiling over when it comes to the defense,” McGregor also added.

A tough blow for Arkansas

It was a night of pure humiliation for the Arkansas Razorbacks as the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish stormed into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and delivered a devastating 56-13 defeat. The contest was over almost before it began, with Notre Dame’s offense, led by quarterback CJ Carr and the explosive Jeremiyah Love, scoring touchdowns on all six of their first-half possessions to build an insurmountable 42-13 halftime lead.

The Razorbacks’ defense, which surrendered a staggering 641 total yards, had no answer for the Irish’s balanced attack, prompting early departures from a shell-shocked home crowd and immediately igniting fierce speculation about the job security of head coach Sam Pittman. This brutal, nationally televised blowout marks a severe low point for the program and leaves the team reeling as they head into a crucial bye week.