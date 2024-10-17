Trending topics:
Steve Sarkisian shuts down Texas QB debate between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning with firm response

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has firmly decreed his stance on quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns during pregame warmups before the game vs the UTSA Roadrunners at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Austin USA
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireArch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns during pregame warmups before the game vs the UTSA Roadrunners at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Austin USA

By Federico O'donnell

The Texas Longhorns face their toughest challenge yet on Saturday as they host the Georgia Bulldogs in a high-stakes showdown. The Horns are determined to remain undefeated in their inaugural SEC season and cannot afford any distractions. On that note, head coach Steve Sarkisian had a conclusive answer to the starting quarterback dispute between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

Quinn Ewers returned to the ‘burnt-orange’ huddle on October 12th during the 2024 Red River Shootout. Though Ewers admitted a discomfort with his performance, Texas manhandled Oklahoma and cruised to a 34-3 victory. Arch Manning watched from the sideline and didn’t get any playing time during the blowout.

As the No. 1 Longhorns prepare for their highly anticipated clash with the No. 5 Bulldogs—widely regarded as one of the biggest games of the college football season—the buzz around the quarterback situation continues. Manning’s rise during Ewers’ absence has sparked debate.

Sarkisian was crystal clear when asked about the possibility of a quarterback change ahead of the Georgia game: I’m not even going to answer that. I don’t know what the question is. Next question,” Sarkisian said, per Sports Illustrated.

Arch Manning Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Texas defeats the Bulldogs 35-13.

Sarkisian has reiterated Ewers is the Longhorns quarterback for this season and nothing will change that. Coach Sark has even stated he doesn’t plan to give Manning much more game reps. Manning’s time will come next season, but 2024 is all about Ewers in Austin.

NCAAF News: Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm makes something clear about playing in the SEC

NCAAF News: Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm makes something clear about playing in the SEC

The debate, by the numbers

Ewers entered the season as a top contender for the Heisman Trophy in the NCAA, but an injury derailed his campaign, causing him to slip in the rankings. Meanwhile, Arch Manning, a five-star recruit and one of the most talked-about names in college football, has only elevated his stature with his performances during Ewers’ absence.

Since Ewers’ injury, redshirt quarterback Manning completed 70.5% of his throws for 901 yards and nine touchdowns to two interceptions. The Longhorns offense did not lose any gear with him at the helm. Moreover, it looked better than it did with Ewers to start the season. However, his inexperience did show, with a couple of turnovers.

On the other hand, Ewers has completed 72.2% of his attempts for 890 yards and nine touchdowns and three interceptions. both quarterbacks have posted near-identical numbers, but Sarkisian has made it clear that Ewers is the man for the job. Texas is built to win with either player, leaving opponents to pick their poison when facing the Horns.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

