Texas vs Texas A&M head-to-head record: Who holds the upper hand in this rivalry?

The Texas Longhorns first played Texas A&M on October 19, 1894. The Longhorns dominated that inaugural matchup, winning 38-0, and continued their winning streak until 1902, when the Aggies finally secured their first victory—and, notably, did so in Austin.

This is the history of the deeply interesting rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M. The Longhorns hold the all-time advantage with 77 victories across 119 games, while the Aggies have won only 37 times. Over the years, the teams have tied on just five occasions (1902, 1907, 1921, 1933, and 1948).

In 2024, Texas secured a victory against Texas A&M, marking their second consecutive win since 2011. This current winning streak has not exceeded two consecutive victories since the Longhorns won six straight games between 2000 and 2005.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many times have the Aggies won in Austin?

In total, the Aggies have won 11 games playing in Austin against the Longhorns. Their most recent victory was a 24-17 finish on November 24, 2010, when A&M was ranked No. 17 in the nation. That season, the Aggies finished 9-4, while Texas ended with a 5-7 overall record.

Advertisement

Texas’s dominance at home is evident. While an A&M win in Austin is a significant event, that 2010 victory was the Aggies’ first since 2006. Before that, they had only won once in Austin during the last decade of the 20th century (1994).

Advertisement

How many times have the longhorns won in College Station?

The Longhorns’ first victory in College Station came in 1923. In total, Texas has secured 25 wins playing on the road against Texas A&M. Their last two meetings, in 2011 and 2024, were both played in College Station, and the Longhorns won both.