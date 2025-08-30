Trending topics:
Watch: Oregon Ducks mascot loses his head, and his reaction goes viral

In one of those moments you almost never see in college football, Puddles of the Oregon Ducks literally lost his head in an on-field accident before the game against Montana State. The mascot’s desperate measure left some people in stitches.

By Richard Tovar

Puddles the mascot of the Ducks cheers against USC on November 11, 2023 in Eugene.
Oregon Ducks mascot Puddles stumbled before the game against Montana State, and in that instant his headpiece popped off in front of everyone. Looking desperate after the mishap, he bolted off the field in a hurry, leaving the oversized head behind. A Ducks staff member quickly scooped it up and sprinted after him as the crowd reacted to the bizarre scene.

The reason behind the sudden escape may be rooted in a long-standing rule for mascots: never let the fans see the person inside the costume. Across sports, from MLB to college football, mascots are told to rush out of sight if their heads ever come off, preserving the illusion. That’s likely why Puddles sprinted for cover — to protect the character’s identity and keep the moment from becoming even more of a spectacle.

CFB fans couldn’t stop joking about the incident. Some commented, “pray for Puddles,” while others were amazed by the speed of the person inside the costume. Despite the heavy and uncomfortable mascot suit, he made a mad dash to the tunnel to hide, almost sprinting like a wide receiver.

Puddles’ fall didn’t bring bad luck to the Ducks. They started the game strong and had a considerable 17-0 lead by the second quarter. Perhaps the incident gave them some good fortune, and they should try another stunt like that for their next game of the season, which will be against Oklahoma State.

