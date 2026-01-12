Trending topics:
Lane Kiffin loses key LSU talent to none other than Ole Miss despite landing No.1 QB Sam Leavitt

In a shocking turn of events, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have lost a key talent to the Ole Miss Rebels, as news confirmed Sam Leavitt's transfer to Baton Rouge.

By Federico O'donnell

Lane Kiffin at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
© Tyler Kaufman/Getty ImagesLane Kiffin at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

It’s still early in the NCAA offseason for the LSU Tigers, but Lane Kiffin and company have already been met with a mixed bag of emotions. On one hand, the school has landed the top quarterback in the transfer portal, Sam Leavitt. On the other hand, the Tigers recently learned that the Ole Miss Rebels have poached one of their most exciting prospects.

In order to gain, one must also give. The Tigers are no exception to that rule, and Kiffin has now learned that a four-star recruit is on the move after going largely unutilized in 2025. Where to? He’ll be joining none other than Kiffin’s former team, the Rebels.

As reported by college football insider Pete Nakos, LSU transfer running back JT Lindsey has now signed with Ole Miss ahead of the 2026 NCAA season. In a winter where fans saw plenty of Rebels transfer to Baton Rouge, Lindsey’s transfer comes as a pleasant sight for the faithful fanbase in Oxford.

Leavitt is LSU-bound

Kiffin and LSU continue to bolster their lineup ahead of the 2026 college football season. With the program boasting a lineup capable of striking fear into every SEC opponent, the arrival of Leavitt in Baton Rouge only adds another layer to one of the top offenses for the upcoming campaign.

Sam Leavitt

Sam Leavitt is set to be LSU’s QB1 in 2026.

Leavitt’s transfer wasn’t confirmed without its fair share of drama. An SEC program—not named Ole Miss—prepared an offer to poach Leavitt away from Kiffin’s LSU. At the end of the day, though, the Tigers have reportedly got their starting quarterback for the 2026—and possibly 2027—season.

Lane Kiffin, LSU get encouraging Sam Leavitt update despite SEC rivals' competition

Lane Kiffin, LSU get encouraging Sam Leavitt update despite SEC rivals’ competition

Lindsey moves on from LSU

The four-star recruit out of Alexandria High School in Louisiana has decided to skip his hometown and head northeast to Mississippi. After all, they say no one is a messiah on their home soil, and Lindsey is looking to prove that to his former school as he enrolls at the University of Mississippi.

Lindsey never saw the field during his freshman year in college football. Now, he will join Ole Miss’ running backs room which will be led by Kewan Lacy. The standout half-back chose to stay in Oxford rather than join Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

With Lacy most likely spending his last season of college football in 2026 before declaring for the NFL Draft, it’s safe to say Lindsey is up for a big climb in order to become the main guy in Ole Miss’ backfield. However, coming in with a chip on his shoulder, the Louisiana native will vie to send a message.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
