Seahawks GM reveals clear intention towards one of Sam Darnold’s key weapons ahead of Super Bowl LX matchup vs Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks and Sam Darnold became an NFL juggernaut. As they prepare for the Super Bowl LX battle against the New England Patriots, the team’s general manager is ready to take action on one of its key player.

As soon as the Super Bowl LX finishes, running back Kenneth Walker III will finish his rookie contract. Hence, he’ll have five weeks after that to become eligible for free agency market. However, Seahawks GM John Schneider made something clear about the team’s intentions.

“Ken has been awesome,” Schneider said. “He’s a free agent. We’d love to have him back.” After this season, and given the gruesome ACL injury that RB2 Zach Charbonnet suffer, it’s clear the Seahawks would love to keep a baller like Walker on the roster.

Walker had the best year of his career

Undoubtedly, 2025 was the best year in Kenneth Walker’s career. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard treshold for the first time since his rookie year in 2022, but he also tied his career-best in yards per attempt with 4.6 yards per carry. This all came after being in a committee run game with Charbonnet.

This was also a season where Walker managed to stay healthy. In fact, is the first season where Walker plays more than 15 games. He has been electric and impactful for this team and helped them go all the way to the Super Bowl LX against the Patriots.

Walker has been a playoff beast

Many running backs turn it up a notch in the playoffs. Everyone remembers ‘Playoff Lenny‘ Fournette, or James White back in the day with the Patriots. Well, Walker has entered that select group this year.

During all the regular season, Walker scored five touchdowns. On the playoffs alone, he has four, which leads all players. He also averages 89 rushing yards per game during the playoffs and has become a dual-threat back of the highest caliber. As Sam Darnold said, there is a beautiful thing about the NFL that helped him guide the team to the Super Bowl. Walker seems to have found that exact thing and evolve into an elite running back.