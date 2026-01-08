Trending topics:
Where to watch Miami vs Ole Miss live in the USA: CFP Semifinals Fiesta Bowl

Miami will face Ole Miss in what will be the CFP Semifinals Fiesta Bowl. Here's how you can catch the game live, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online.

By Leonardo Herrera

CJ Daniels of the Miami Hurricanes
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesCJ Daniels of the Miami Hurricanes

Miami will square off Ole Miss in the CFP Semifinals Fiesta Bowl. Here you’ll find all the key details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, so you don’t miss a moment of this marquee showdown.

[Watch Miami vs Ole Miss online in the US on Fubo]

A spot in the national championship game is on the line as No. 10 Miami (Fla.) and No. 6 Ole Miss meet in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. The Hurricanes are fresh off a stunning 24-14 win over defending champ Ohio State.

Meanwhile, the Rebels advanced by edging No. 3 Georgia 39-34, setting up a rare postseason meeting between two teams riding long winning streaks. With history, momentum, and a title berth at stake, this is one game college football fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Miami vs Ole Miss match be played?

Miami will play against Ole Miss in the CFP Semifinals Fiesta Bowl this Thursday, January 8, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Miami vs Ole Miss: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Miami vs Ole Miss in the USA

Don’t miss the 2026 college football showdown between Miami and Ole Miss streaming live on Fubo. You can also catch the action on ESPN.

Better Collective Logo