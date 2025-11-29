What happens if Michigan loses or wins against Ohio State in The Game today, November 29?

The final week of the college football regular season brings some of the league’s most thrilling matchups, and one of them is The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes in Ann Arbor. Bryce Underwood’s team, in addition to taking down their classic rival, will be aiming to position themselves among the season’s best.

The latest win over Maryland left Sherrone Moore’s squad with a current record of nine wins and two losses, making a victory today crucial for the team’s playoff aspirations.

Beyond securing a spot in the CFP, a series of results could also earn the Wolverines a ticket to the highly coveted Big Ten Championship Game. Beating the Buckeyes is a must—not just for morale, but also for their competitive goals.

What if Michigan beats Ohio State?

Defeating Ohio State would not only provide a huge morale boost for Michigan as they look ahead, but it also carries serious implications for a potential ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game.

What is all this about? To secure a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Michigan Wolverines face a two-part requirement: they must first defeat Ohio State and concurrently need Oregon to lose its game against Washington.

If these results occur, Michigan would be tied with Ohio State in the final conference standings. Critically, because Michigan would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buckeyes by virtue of their victory in The Game, this scenario would propel the Wolverines into the title match.

Can Michigan still make the Playoffs?

Michigan’s path to the College Football Playoff is entirely dependent on securing a victory over the undefeated, top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in The Game. Currently ranked 15th, an upset win is essential and would significantly boost their standing.

If Michigan defeats Ohio State and goes on to win the Big Ten Championship—a scenario reliant on specific tiebreaker outcomes involving other teams like Oregon—they would secure an automatic bid.

Even without winning the conference title, a 10-2 record featuring a win against the nation’s number one team would make them a strong candidate for an at-large bid in the expanded 12-team Playoff field.

What happens if Michigan loses to Ohio State?

If the Michigan Wolverines lose to Ohio State, their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff will be eliminated. A defeat would result in a final record of 9-3, coupled with two losses in the Big Ten conference.

This outcome would prevent them from playing in the Big Ten Championship and would not provide the necessary resume boost (a win over the #1 team) required to earn an at-large bid in the highly competitive 12-team field.