What is the white substance on Fernando Mendoza’s hands during the 2026 CFP?

Fernando Mendoza didn’t just draw attention during the 2026 CFP game against Miami for his sharp throws and how challenging it was to operate against the Hurricanes’ defense. He also caught the eye of viewers because his palms appeared completely white, covered in what looked like a powdery substance.

In reality, Mendoza had what are known as “chalked hands,” something some quarterbacks use from time to time. The substance is typically rosin or liquid chalk, which helps improve grip on the football. Its use is not illegal in the CFP or under NCAA rules.

