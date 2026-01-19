Trending topics:
NCAA FB

What is the white substance on Fernando Mendoza’s hands during the 2026 CFP?

Fernando Mendoza was seen during the 2026 CFP game against Miami with a white substance on his hands, sparking questions about whether its use was legal.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers on January 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens.
© Getty ImagesFernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers on January 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens.

Fernando Mendoza didn’t just draw attention during the 2026 CFP game against Miami for his sharp throws and how challenging it was to operate against the Hurricanes’ defense. He also caught the eye of viewers because his palms appeared completely white, covered in what looked like a powdery substance.

In reality, Mendoza had what are known as “chalked hands,” something some quarterbacks use from time to time. The substance is typically rosin or liquid chalk, which helps improve grip on the football. Its use is not illegal in the CFP or under NCAA rules.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Kyrie Irving injury update: Mavericks receive major boost with tentative return date
NBA

Kyrie Irving injury update: Mavericks receive major boost with tentative return date

Andrew McCutchen fires back at critics claiming he can’t play defense for the Pirates
MLB

Andrew McCutchen fires back at critics claiming he can’t play defense for the Pirates

Dolphins hire Hafley: Miami emerges as perfect fit for FA QB to replace Tagovailoa
NFL

Dolphins hire Hafley: Miami emerges as perfect fit for FA QB to replace Tagovailoa

NBA Rumors: Lakers are only willing to consider trading Austin Reaves if the return includes a specific superstar
NBA

NBA Rumors: Lakers are only willing to consider trading Austin Reaves if the return includes a specific superstar

Better Collective Logo