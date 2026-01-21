Bills owner confirms why Sean McDermott was fired with clear message for Josh Allen

One of the standout stories in recent NFL days was undoubtedly Sean McDermott’s departure as head coach of the Buffalo Bills after several years leading the team. The loss to the Denver Broncos hit the franchise hard, and moving forward, Josh Allen will eventually have a new leader calling the plays from the sideline.

This move in the Bills’ staff has raised more questions than answers, prompting team owner Terry Pegula to speak with the press and, in a way, clarify the reasons behind this major decision.

“My decision was based on the game in Denver,” he said according to Katherine Fitzgerald via X. Insider Ian Rapoport, for his part, also revealed on the platform that Pegula specifically focused on the team’s inability to advance further in the playoffs: “I felt like we hit the proverbial playoff wall.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having dominated the AFC East in recent years but never quite reaching the Super Bowl, that proved to be the final blow, leading McDermott to seek new opportunities elsewhere in the league.

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

Hope rides on Allen

The decision to part ways with McDermott can also be seen as a renewed vote of confidence in Allen as the leader of the team. Pegula knows there’s still room for improvement, and that the team’s star has what it takes to get it done.

Advertisement

see also Not Eagles: Brian Daboll reportedly has an alternative team for 2026 if Bills don’t reunite him with Josh Allen

“He had given everything he had to try to win that game. And so did every other player on the team,” the owner said. “I know we can do better, and I know we will get better.”

Advertisement

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

New faces in Buffalo

Quickly moving past recent events and looking ahead, the Bills announced a list of 12 players signed to reserve/future contracts, including Mecole Hardman Jr. The wide receiver, a three-time Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, is expected to play a bigger role in Buffalo’s offense next season.

Advertisement