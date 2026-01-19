Where to watch Indiana vs Miami live in the USA: 2026 CFP National Championship

Indiana will square off with Miami in the 2026 CFP National Championship. Here you’ll find all the key details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, so you don’t miss a moment of this marquee showdown.

Indiana’s path to Hard Rock Stadium has been emphatic, as the top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers rolled past elite opponents to reach a national title stage. Curt Cignetti’s team stunned No. 9 Alabama 38–3 in the Rose Bowl and followed with a 56–22 blowout of No. 5 Oregon in the Peach Bowl, stamping itself as college football’s most complete group.

Now waiting is No. 10 Miami Hurricanes, the final at-large entry, which has earned a home-field shot after taking down Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss, even while listed as an 8.5-point underdog. With history, momentum and bragging rights on the line, this is one matchup fans should make sure they don’t miss.

When will the Indiana vs Miami match be played?

Indiana play against Miami in the CFP National Championship this Monday, January 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Indiana vs Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Indiana vs Miami in the USA

Don’t miss the 2026 college football showdown between Indiana and Miami streaming live on Fubo. You can also catch the action on ESPN.