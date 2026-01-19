Trending topics:
College Football

Where to watch Indiana vs Miami live in the USA: 2026 CFP National Championship

Indiana will face Miami in what will be the 2026 CFP National Championship. Here's how you can catch the game live, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Roman Hemby of the Indiana Hoosiers
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesRoman Hemby of the Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana will square off with Miami in the 2026 CFP National Championship. Here you’ll find all the key details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, so you don’t miss a moment of this marquee showdown.

[Watch Indiana vs Miami online in the US on Fubo]

Indiana’s path to Hard Rock Stadium has been emphatic, as the top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers rolled past elite opponents to reach a national title stage. Curt Cignetti’s team stunned No. 9 Alabama 38–3 in the Rose Bowl and followed with a 56–22 blowout of No. 5 Oregon in the Peach Bowl, stamping itself as college football’s most complete group.

Now waiting is No. 10 Miami Hurricanes, the final at-large entry, which has earned a home-field shot after taking down Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss, even while listed as an 8.5-point underdog. With history, momentum and bragging rights on the line, this is one matchup fans should make sure they don’t miss.

Advertisement

When will the Indiana vs Miami match be played?

Indiana play against Miami in the CFP National Championship this Monday, January 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Judd Anderson of the Miami Hurricanes – Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Judd Anderson of the Miami Hurricanes – Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Advertisement
Carson Beck reveals one key reason he joined the Hurricanes ahead of the National Championship Game

see also

Carson Beck reveals one key reason he joined the Hurricanes ahead of the National Championship Game

Indiana vs Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Indiana vs Miami in the USA

Don’t miss the 2026 college football showdown between Indiana and Miami streaming live on Fubo. You can also catch the action on ESPN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Are Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck declaring for NFL Draft after 2026 CFP National Championship?
College Football

Are Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck declaring for NFL Draft after 2026 CFP National Championship?

What happens if Miami and Indiana tie today? 2026 College Football National Championship tiebreak rules
College Football

What happens if Miami and Indiana tie today? 2026 College Football National Championship tiebreak rules

Which artists are performing at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami?
College Football

Which artists are performing at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami?

Chiefs turn the page on Matt Nagy by bringing back another Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid in 2026
NFL

Chiefs turn the page on Matt Nagy by bringing back another Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid in 2026

Better Collective Logo