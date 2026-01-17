Carson Beck reveals one key reason he joined the Hurricanes ahead of the National Championship Game

The goal is within reach. The dream of winning the National Championship Game grows bigger by the day, though it won’t be easy. The Miami Hurricanes have made it this far thanks to an epic performance from Carson Beck, who has more than justified his move to the program.

The quarterback’s arrival in Miami, where he acknowledged he’s been having a standout season, became one of the biggest moves of last college football offseason. And, in his own words, one of the people responsible for his departure from the Bulldogs has a name: Mario Cristobal.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Beck said via On3.com. “Almost exactly a year ago, I made a decision to come to this university. I remember me and Coach Cristobal talking on the phone for the first time. I was sitting in Jacksonville in my house in my room, and I just had a big smile on my face and he had a big smile on his face. He said let’s get to work. I believed in his vision. I believed in what he’s been able to build here and add on to the culture of what Miami is.

“Man, what an unbelievable year. It was never easy. It was never perfect. There were a lot of ups and downs. There was a lot of adversity that not only I faced individually, but that we faced as a team. We really banded together and showed that we believe in connection; that we just don’t fake it. This team is really a family.”

Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes.

Beck’s breakout season in Miami

In his standout 2025 season with the Miami Hurricanes, Carson Beck revitalized his draft stock by throwing for 3,581 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. His impressive 81.4 QBR and veteran leadership were the driving forces behind Miami’s deep postseason run, proving he remains one of the most efficient signal-callers in the nation.

When and where the National Championship Game will be played

The 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET, featuring a historic matchup between the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes. Notably, this game marks the first time in the modern playoff era that a team—the Hurricanes—will play for the national title in their own home stadium.